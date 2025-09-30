TradeDay Launches Influencer Cup: $10,000+ in Prizes and $1M in Trading Accounts Up for Grabs

The TradeDay Influencer Cup is here - $10K+ prizes, $1M in accounts & top traders with huge followings competing live!

With the Influencer Cup, we’re uniting trading and entertainment—giving fans the chance to win while supporting the influencers they follow.” — James Thorpe, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TradeDay, the premier prop trading firm known for its industry-leading payouts and trader-first approach, today announced the launch of the TradeDay Influencer Cup, a first-of-its-kind trading competition bringing top trading influencers head-to-head for glory, prizes, and community bragging rights.

The competition kicks off on October 1, 2025, and will feature some of the most recognizable names in the trading community - influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers across YouTube, X, Instagram, and Discord - each updating their progress and showcasing their trading skills in real time.

What’s at stake:

Over $10,000 in cash prizes for participants and their audiences

More than $1,000,000 in evaluation accounts to be given away

Weekly giveaways and leaderboard prizes to keep the action alive throughout the five-week contest

“Trading has always been about performance, discipline, and community,” said James Thorpe, CEO of TradeDay. “The Influencer Cup brings those elements together in a dynamic way - audiences can follow the leaderboard, cheer on their favorite creators, and even win prizes when their influencer performs well.”

The Influencer Cup is designed to engage both traders and fans alike:

Support your favorite influencers as they battle it out live

Participate in exclusive community giveaways

Win big when your chosen influencer scores big

The full list of participating influencers, live leaderboards, and competition details can be found at: www.tradeday.com/influencer-cup.

The showdown begins on October 1st, 2025. Don’t miss one of the biggest trading competitions of the year.

