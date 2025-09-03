TradeDay Wins Best Payout Policy at The Funded Trading Awards 2025

TradeDay - The fastest-growing funded futures platform TradeDay wins Best Payout Policy 2025 at the Funded Trading Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TradeDay, a leading futures prop firm, has been awarded Best Payout Policy at the prestigious Funded Trading Awards 2025. This recognition highlights TradeDay’s commitment to building one of the fairest, most transparent, and trader-focused payout systems in the prop trading industry.

The award acknowledges TradeDay’s industry-leading payout structure, which sets the standard for flexibility, fairness, and sustainability:

Day One Payouts – traders can withdraw profits from the very first day of funding, with no cooling-off period.

• Up to 95% Profit Share – payouts start at 80% and scale to 95% as traders grow.

• Clear, Structured Model – 80% on the first $50k, 90% up to $100k, and 95% beyond.

• Buffer Zone Protection – designed to safeguard account stability while allowing traders to access their earnings.

Since its founding in 2020, TradeDay has combined decades of professional trading experience with policies designed to put traders first. Its payout approach balances transparency and trader success with a model built for long-term sustainability - processing hundreds of payouts every single week.

James Thorpe, CEO of TradeDay, commented:

“Winning the Best Payout Policy award is a huge honour. From the start, we’ve been determined to build a prop firm that treats traders fairly, and payouts have always been at the centre of that. This recognition validates our approach and reinforces our mission – to create the most trader-friendly environment in the industry.”

The Funded Trading Awards recognise excellence across 15 categories, including Best Prop Firm, Best Dashboard, and Best Trader Support. Each award is judged by a panel of experienced traders and analysts, who evaluate firms on performance, transparency, innovation, and trader-centric policies.

TradeDay’s COO and Co-founder, Steve Miley, added:

“Prop firms live and die by trust. For us, that means clarity, speed, and fairness in how traders get paid. This award shows that our model is working – for our traders and for the industry as a whole.”

For more information about TradeDay’s award-winning payout policy and trader funding programs, visit www.tradeday.com.

About TradeDay

Founded in 2020, TradeDay is a futures prop trading firm offering traders the opportunity to access funded accounts through a structured evaluation process. With a focus on education, transparency, and sustainable growth, TradeDay empowers traders with tools, mentoring, and policies designed to support long-term success.

About Funded Trading Awards

The Funded Trading Awards honour top-performing prop firms globally, celebrating excellence in performance, transparency, and innovation. Founded by industry experts, the Awards recognise firms that lead the way in trader support and sustainable practices across 15 award categories.

Legal Disclaimer:

