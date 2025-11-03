Volvo Trucks’ new collaboration with the Center for Pet Safety promotes safe, comfortable travel for professional drivers and their furry co-pilots. Volvo Trucks’ new collaboration with the Center for Pet Safety aims to help drivers make informed choices to keep pets safe and comfortable while on the road. Volvo Trucks and Center for Pet Safety Unite to Protect Drivers and their Pet Co-Pilots

New digital guide will empower truck drivers to travel safely with their pets

Combining Volvo’s engineering excellence with our safety protocols, the partnership will deliver practical guidance, product recommendations, and travel resources for long-haul drivers.” — Lindsey Wolko, Founder, Center for Pet Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center for Pet Safety , a non-profit research and advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, announces a partnership with Volvo Trucks North America to promote safer, more comfortable travel for commercial drivers and their four-legged companions.With nearly 40 percent of professional truck drivers bringing their pets on the road,[1] this new collaboration recognizes the deep bond between drivers and their four-legged co-pilots. Whether keeping watch from the sleeper berth or adding playful exercise during roadside breaks, these companions offer comfort, loyalty, and a sense of home on the open road.“For many long-haul drivers, their dog is their constant companion through every mile,” said Madeline Sullivan, product marketing manager, safety, Volvo Trucks North America. “Safety is in our DNA, and that extends to everyone on the road whether they have two legs or four. We’re proud to partner with the Center for Pet Safety to better understand how drivers travel with their pets and to share practical guidance that supports their comfort and safety.”Putting the Volvo VNL to the ‘Pet Test’As part of the initiative, experts from the Center for Pet Safety will conduct a review of Volvo’s all-new long-haul flagship, the Volvo VNL, at the Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Virginia. Pet safety specialists will assess the truck’s interior design, safety systems, and climate control features with a focus on pet travel.Key innovations include the Volvo Parking Cooler and connected app technology, which allows drivers to remotely monitor and adjust cab temperature, ensuring pets stay safe, relaxed, and alert even during short breaks in extreme weather.“This partnership is about more than comfort and safety, it’s about responsibility,” said Lindsey Wolko, Founder and CEO of the Center for Pet Safety. “By combining Volvo’s engineering excellence with our rigorous safety protocols, this partnership will deliver practical guidance, product recommendations, and travel resources tailored for the long-haul driving community.”Launching a Digital Guide for Safer Pet TravelIn early 2026, Volvo Trucks and the Center for Pet Safety will unveil a co-branded digital resource about traveling safely with pets in a commercial vehicle. This guide will offer practical, actionable tips for drivers – from choosing the right restraint systems and optimizing in-cab setups to planning wellness breaks and identifying pet-friendly rest stops across the country.To learn more about the new partnership with Center for Pet Safety and Volvo Trucks, email Info@CenterForPetSafety.org.Source: 1. FleetOwner pet ownership survey results About the Center for Pet SafetyFounded in 2011, Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. For additional information, visit CenterforPetSafety.org.About Volvo Trucks North AmericaVolvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.Media Contact For Volvo Trucks North America: Allison Daigle, allison.daigle@volvo.com

