Center for Pet Safety Awards a 5 Star Crash Test Rating to Pawsincar Vegan Leather Pet Carrier
Pawsincar Vegan Leather Pet Carrier earns Top Honors from Center for Pet SafetyWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, has awarded the new Pawsincar Vegan Leather Pet Carrier a 5 Star Crash Test Rating.
CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Carrier Crash Test Protocol and Rating System provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel carriers offer crash protection.
“This is the first commuter-style carrier that has passed Center for Pet Safety testing.”, said Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “Pawsincar has proven in the lab that they value safety. Their Vegan Leather Pet Carrier also has a unique, elegant esthetic.”
About the Center for Pet Safety®:
The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.
Pawsincar Vegan Leather Pet Carrier Certification Test