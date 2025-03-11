Center for Pet Safety Assesses Pet Food Containers for Suffocation Risks in Alliance with Prevent Pet Suffocation

Center for Pet Safety Prevent Pet Suffocation

CPS has conducted evaluations of pet food/pet litter containers to assess for suffocation risk.

The goal of this effort was to determine if there are pet food/pet litter containers on the market that reduced or eliminated the possibility of suffocation-related deaths.” — Lindsey A. Wolko, Center for Pet Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Pet Safety (CPS), the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, has teamed up with Prevent Pet Suffocation to reduce pet suffocation events Based on data shared by Prevent Pet Suffocation, in 86% of reported container-related incidents, the pet was unable to escape the closed container and was found deceased by the pet owner. In some cases, the containers had relocked after the pet jumped in, trapping the pet inside. In other cases, the pet likely became disoriented and was unable to escape the unlocked container.“Prevent Pet Suffocation is doing incredibly important work educating pet owners about highly preventable suffocation risks” said Center for Pet Safety founder, Lindsey Wolko. “The goal of this effort was to determine if there are pet food/pet litter containers on the market that reduced or eliminated the possibility of suffocation-related deaths.“Center for Pet Safety identified the Gamma2 Vittles Vault Airtight Dog Food Storage Container with screw-on lid as the style of pet food/pet litter container that would significantly reduce suffocation risks. Pet owners are advised to transfer pet foods and pet litter into containers with screw-on lids.To learn more about the Center for Pet Safety mission, become a Sponsor or to make a direct contribution visit http://www.CenterforPetSafety.org , contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.About Prevent Pet Suffocation:Prevent Pet Suffocation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit advocacy and educational organization dedicated to preventing pet suffocation by educating the public on the suffocation risks pets face from chip bags, snack bags, pet food bags, containers and other food packaging. For additional information, visit https://PreventPetSuffocation.com About the Center for Pet SafetyThe Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit https://CenterforPetSafety.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.