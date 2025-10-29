Goodguys Brings a Weekend of Fall Cruising to the Bay Area for the 35th FuelCurve.com Autumn Get-Together

Join the hot rodding good times with Goodguys for a Weekend of Fall Cruising Fun Nov. 8 & 9 at the 35th FuelCurve.com Autumn Get-Together in Pleasanton, California Watch the exciting Goodguys Autocross action during the 35th FuelCurve.com Get-Together Nov. 8 & 9 in Pleasanton, California. There are three special indoor exhibits to check out during the Goodguys Autumn Get-Together! To celebrate Veterans Day, Goodguys hosts a Vettes for Vets parade with a presentation of colors and a live singing of the National Anthem.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is bringing custom cars, trick trucks, lowriders, modern muscle machines and more to the Bay Area for the 35th FuelCurve.com Autumn Get-Together. The family-friendly hot rodding weekend takes place November 8 - 9 at the beautiful Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, and is the last West Coast event of the Goodguys 2025 season.The Autumn Get-Together is a two-day automotive celebration combining late-model muscle machines with traditional hot rods, classic trucks, and other vintage cruisers, so there is something for everyone to enjoy. Not only will the fairgrounds be packed with hot rods and classics, but there will also be three special indoor displays featuring trick trucks, Ford Thunderbirds, and a Lowrider area organized by Deadend Magazine.Special Veterans Day celebrations include the Vettes for Vets parade with a Presentation of Colors and a live singing of the National Anthem. Goodguys also welcomes all retired and active military to enjoy the show for free with proof of service such as a military ID.Exciting racing action takes place both days with the Goodguys AutoCross series as racers compete in the tight competition to claim the “Fall Shootout” champion title and as a special treat on Saturday, there will be a metal-crunching Smash-4-Cash Demolition Derby presented by the Hayward Firefighters Local 1909. There is also the intense rumble of the Nitro Thunderfest vintage dragster exhibition and you don’t want to miss the big swap meet or Cars 4-Sale Coral to find a new project.The kids will want to stop by the Family Fun Zone for a chance to play some games or take part in the Auto World Model Car Make and Take. There will be live music, special parking areas, and Sunday afternoon culminates with a parade of chrome, glowing paint, and rumbling exhaust as all the award winners, including the finalists for the 2026 LMC Truck of the Year Early and Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late roll past the stage!The Goodguys 35th FuelCurve.com Autumn Get-Together delivers a family fun weekend packed with Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/agt WHAT: Goodguys 35th FuelCurve.com Autumn Get-TogetherWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: November 8 - 9, 2025, 8am - 4pm Saturday and SundayTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/agt , Purchase at the gate or online. MEDIA REQUESTS : Media Requests and Photo Assets

