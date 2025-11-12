Goodguys to Wrap Up their 42nd Season in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

Gather with thousands of hot rodders as Goodguys wraps up their 2025 season with the 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, Nov. 21-23, in Scottsdale, Arizona. See all of the Goodguys Top 12 of the Year cars and trucks during the 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, Nov. 21-23, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association, will wrap up their 2025 event season with the 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 21 - 23, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This spectacular event packs the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale grounds with over 3,000 classic cars and trick trucks for three full days of hot rodding good times to cap off Goodguys 42nd season!This is the only event where you can see all the Goodguys “Top 12 of the Year” winners presented by BASF on display. Another exclusive feature to the Southwest Nationals is the excitement and live racing action on the Goodguys Autocross track. First are the “Duel in the Desert” Shootouts where the best racers from across the country battle to score the win in five different classes along with a final race to be crowned the “King of the Desert.”The action-packed racing and “Top 12 of the Year” display are just part of the family fun on deck at the Southwest Nationals. Kids will be excited to take part in the Model Car Make N’ Take presented by Auto World, check out the model car display, or take part in other free games and crafts at the Family Fun Zone. There’s also live entertainment, the fury of vintage exhibition dragsters during the Nitro Thunderfest, and a huge Cars 4-Sale Corral to consider a new project.If you’re looking for vintage parts or collectibles, the Southwest Nationals hosts an enormous swap meet that runs the length of the show grounds! For new parts, the top manufacturers and their tech experts pack the show field and giant indoor display to share their latest products.The expansive grass polo field of WestWorld will be filled with shiny paint and the rumble of horsepower. Saturday offers special themed parking areas where local professional builder Dean Livermore, of Hot Rods by Dean, will select his Builders Choice Top 10 favorites from the show. There will also be a special Squarebody Syndicate/GSI GM Truck Get-Together area. On Sunday afternoon, over 80 vehicles that were selected for a specialty award will parade past the stage to wrap up the weekend, and the Goodguys 2025 season.Don’t miss the final Goodguys event of the year! Friday and Saturday are open to ’99 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar’s All-American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/swn WHAT: Goodguys 28th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260WHEN: November 21 - 23, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/swn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

