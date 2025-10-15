Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces 2026 Season Event Schedule

Goodguys has 15 events slated for their 43rd season bringing Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times to classic car enthusiasts across the country!

Goodguys has 15 events slated for their 43rd season bringing Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times to classic car enthusiasts across the country!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot-rodding association, has released their 2026 Season Event Schedule. Goodguys will travel across the country to produce 15 of “America’s Favorite Car Shows” at many of the same premium venues and markets as their previous season along with a couple new locations!Goodguys will kick-off their 43rd season with three events in March starting in Fort Worth, Texas, with the 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products, March 6 & 7, at Texas Motor Speedway. The following weekend brings a new two-day format to the 16th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance at the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. The month wraps up March 28 & 29 in Pleasanton, California, with the 42nd All American Get-Together.April will host two popular Goodguys events bringing Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times to both coasts starting with the 25th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection in southern California, followed by the 11th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMEC on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains in Raleigh.May delivers a move away from the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, with a new era of Goodguys Good Times beginning with the inaugural BASF “Legends of Hot Rodding” event, May 15 & 16 at the newly renovated Nashville Fairgrounds in downtown Nashville. This premium, members-only event will honor the legendary vehicles and people that have made our industry what it is today. Open to vehicles ’64 and older, participants will enjoy two full days of unique features, including live music from up-and-coming Nashville artists, outdoor covered and uncovered show and shine options, an indoor car show with all-new major industry awards, nightly parking lot parties, and of course, the 2026 TANKS, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year competition. More details on this exciting new event will be announced in the coming weeks.While Goodguys enjoyed two terrific years at the Monster Mile in Dover, Delaware, with the Mid-Atlantic Nationals, the event unfortunately has come to an end. A search is already underway by Goodguys to find a new venue in the Northeast region. Speaking of new venues, Goodguys will add another big event to southeast hot rodding scene with the 26th Southeastern Nationals. This two-day national event, held June 12 & 13, will take place at the terrific Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center in Perry, just south of Macon.Goodguys popular three-event summer swing commences on the 4th of July weekend in Des Moines, Iowa, for the 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. This fan favorite event brings over 5,000 specialty vehicles together over Independence Day weekend with holiday festivities and a spectacular fireworks display Saturday night. The following weekend it’s on to Columbus, Ohio, for the 28th Summit Racing Nationals. With construction due to be fully completed at the Ohio Expo Center, and a new host hotel region being planned in nearby Dublin, this show is sure to be one of the biggest hot rodding events of the year! Columbus also is where Goodguys gives away its 2026 Grand Prize ’40 Ford Coupe built by Roseville Rod & Custom and selects two of our “Top 12 of the Year” awards; the 2026 Street Machine and Classic Instruments Street Rod of the year. To close out July, Goodguys heads to Washington state July 24 - 26 for the 38th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication with late night cruising and a packed burn-out competition.Even as the summer winds down, Goodguys continues to turn up the heat starting with the 39th West Coast Nationals, the “Crown Jewel” of their west coast events. Next, it’s back to the Rockies for the 28th Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals, and then down to Texas one more time with the 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals with a new two-day format September 25-26.The Goodguys 43rd season wraps up in November with their 35th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-Together in Pleasanton followed by the grand finale in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the 29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals. This event delivers an exclusive gathering of all the Goodguys 2026 Top 12 of the Year presented by BASF winners to the valley of the sun along with the final autocross shootout competition of the season to see who is crowned the King of the Desert!Every Goodguys event promises a fun time for the whole family! There is always a Family Fun Zone presented by Auto World with games and crafts for the kids, live music to enjoy, the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest with vintage dragsters, swap meets, and the best manufacturer midway to check out the latest hot rodding parts. Some select events feature burnout contests, pinstriper brush bashes, lowrider hopping, demolition derbies and even fireworks!For 2026, Goodguys welcomes specialty vehicles built in 1999 and older into the shows and on Sunday at all National events, all years and models of American-made or American-powered vehicles are welcome to join the fun as part of Meguiar’s All-American Sunday.Vehicle registration and spectator ticket information and more details can be found by visiting good-guys.com. For more information, Media Requests The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association 2026 Event Schedule March 6 & 7, 202616th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air ProductsTexas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TXMarch 13 & 14, 202616th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZMarch 28 & 29, 202642nd All American Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CAApril 10 - 12, 202625th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel InjectionDel Mar Fairgrounds – Del Mar, CAApril 17 & 18, 202611th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMECNorth Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NCMay 15 & 16, 20261st BASF Legends of Hot RoddingNashville Fairgrounds, Nashville, TNJune 12 & 13, 202626th Southeastern NationalsGeorgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center, Perry, GAJuly 3 - 5, 202635th Speedway Motors Heartland NationalsIowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IAJuly 10 - 12, 202628th Summit Racing NationalsOhio Expo Center – Columbus, OHJuly 24 - 26, 202638th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked FabricationWashington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WAAugust 21 - 23, 202639th West Coast NationalsAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CASeptember 11 - 13, 202628th Griot’s Garage Colorado NationalsThe Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, COSeptember 25 & 26, 202633rd Summit Racing Lone Star NationalsTexas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TXNovember 14 & 15, 202636th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CANovember 20 - 22, 202629th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.