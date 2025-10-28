Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Switzerland for a State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 28 October 2025, arrived in Switzerland, for a two-day State Visit at the invitation of Her Excellency President Karin Keller-Sutter of the Swiss Confederation.

The President will tomorrow, 29 October 2025, hold official talks with President Keller-Sutter on a range of bilateral issues, including the G20 Presidency.

The visit will see the signing of two agreements on Cooperation in the fields of Arts, Culture and Heritage and Letter of Intent on Cooperation in Peace Mediation and Democracy Resilience.  The agreements will strengthen cultural ties, explore new cooperation initiatives under domestic law and promote joint efforts in peace-making and mediation within multilateral organisations.

The South African Government will also receive a number of heritage artefacts of the Nkuna Royal Family from the Government of Switzerland.

On Thursday, 30 October 2025, Presidents Ramaphosa and Keller-Sutter will visit an industrial firm in eastern Switzerland and a vocational school to highlight vocational education and training.  The visit supports a youth cooperation aimed at building skills for the modern economy.

The vocational school offers dual education and apprenticeship programs with hands-on workshops, specialised training rooms, and open learning spaces that promote practical, connected learning.

The President will also hold several meetings with the Swiss business leaders as a part of economic development and collaboration.

Programme For State Visit:
Day 1: Wednesday, 29 October 2025
Time in SAST

13H10: Tete a Tete

16h00: Official Welcome Ceremony

16h30 Speeches by both Presidents in House of Parliament

17h00 Official Talks

18h10 Signing Ceremony and presentation of restituted cultural goods

18h25 Press Conference
 

Day 2: Thursday, 30 0ctober 2025

11h20 Visit to the Vocational and Further Education Center

12h45 Guided tour of the manufacturing facility and apprenticeship centre

13h45 Media doorstop with President Ramaphosa and President Keller-Sutter

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

