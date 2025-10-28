Ocean Healthcare Group Fort Lauderdale Announces Cutting-Edge Stem Cell Therapy for Regeneration and Pain Management

Stem Cell Therapy at Ocean Healthcare

With stem cell therapy now legalized in Florida, we can deliver powerful, science-backed treatment options that support healing, rejuvenation, and long-term wellness.” — Dr. Vincent Jarvis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Healthcare Group , a leader in integrative and regenerative medicine, proudly announces the launch of its Stem Cell Therapy Program, offering patients access to the newest breakthrough in longevity medicine — now legal and available in Florida.*With the passing of Senate Bill 1768, effective July 1, 2025, stem cell therapy is now authorized under Florida Statutes §458.3245 and §459.0127 for orthopedics, wound care, and pain management. Ocean Healthcare Group is among the first medical facilities in South Florida to bring this innovative, ethically sourced treatment to patients seeking non-surgical solutions for joint pain, inflammation, and tissue degeneration.“Our mission has always been to provide the safest and most effective regenerative treatments available,” said Board-Certified Primary Physician at Ocean Healthcare Group, Dr. Vincent Jarvis. “With stem cell therapy now legalized in Florida, we can deliver powerful, science-backed treatment options that support healing, rejuvenation, and long-term wellness.”Ocean Healthcare’s stem cell products are:Ethically sourced from umbilical cord and placentaFDA registered, ISO7, and cGMP compliantCryopreserved to preserve potency and viabilityAccompanied by a Certificate of Analysis confirming sterility and identityEach stem cell treatment is administered by board-certified, Florida-licensed physicians, certified in ultrasound-guided joint injections, ensuring precision and safety.Stem cell and exosome therapies at Ocean Healthcare Group are designed to:Reduce inflammation and chronic painImprove joint mobility and range of motionPromote tissue regeneration and healingOffer non-invasive, low-downtime alternatives to surgeryWith growing demand for safe, legal regenerative options, Florida is now emerging as a destination for medical tourism, athletes, and aging individuals seeking ethical, American-trained care without the need for costly overseas travel.About Ocean Healthcare GroupOcean Healthcare Group is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is currently accepting new patients for stem cell and exosome consultations. Their experienced healthcare professionals put your healing needs first. They are proud to provide a high quality level of patient care, medical experience, and commitment to health and wellness to all their patients. Their goal is to make you feel better as quickly as possible. Not only will their doctors treat your existing conditions, they also work to maximize your prevention strategies. They strive to help you improve your quality of life, achieve your wellness goals, and support your best possible life.*Non-FDA approved.Media Contact:Kelly O’SheaKOPRKellyOsheaPR@Gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

