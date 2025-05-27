Kelly O’Shea Launches How To Fall In Sh*t And Come Out Smelling Like A Rose on Human Resilience, Tenacity and Alchemy

How To Fall In Sh*t And Come Out Smelling Like A Rose

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly O’Shea has launched her first book, How To Fall In Sh*t And Come Out Smelling Like A Rose , which is about human resilience, tenacity and alchemy ; finding blessings in every burden. It’s inspirational for anyone as it encourages the reader to look within and really find yourself. Because finding and falling in love with yourself is the great love story, O’Shea says, the rest is roses.When O’Shea lost her husband to alcoholism in 2020, she knew it was time to face herself and sort through her sh*t, because she wanted a child her whole life and now she was all their 4 year old son had. So she stopped drinking on her own, she didn’t go to rehab, although she wanted to. She says that she had to just “woman up,” and she really turned their lives around.O’Shea had read The Celestine Prophecy in 2000 and started writing in journals to clear her mind. In 2002, she looked back over the journals she had written up until that point, and re-wrote them into one large journal, alongside the nine insights outlined in the Prophecy. All of the contents in that large journal appear in this book. In going back, Kelly uncovered wounds left by a narcissist that were made when she was fresh out of her childhood trauma. She realized that she needed to heal all of that if she was going to step into the best version of herself and stop repeating the cycle.“So I showed up, as 44 year old Kelly, for 22 year old Kelly. I told her that all the trauma and chaos were not her fault. I told her she was worthy and deserving of greatness. I told her that I loved her, and I gave myself a lot of grace and space to heal. Because hurt people hurt people, but healed people heal people,” O’Shea says.Today O’Shea is the happiest she’s ever been, but not from anything materialistic or something society told her should make her happy; just from within. Because as you will read, she had all of the things that society promised would make her happy, but she wasn’t. And then she realized that all humans are capable of this and she wanted to share everything she learned.Also over the past year, O’Shea has evolved her agency from a traditional PR firm into a high-touch consulting practice —offering strategic support in business development, sales, partnerships, and storytelling. Her largest client still in the private jet industry, she currently books private jet charters and sells private jet cards in increments of 25 hours for Fly Alliance.O’Shea writes that the most magnificent journey she has ever embarked on is this journey back to self. She looks forward to her upcoming book signings at The Spark Boutique in West Palm Beach on May 28, and the Shani Collection showroom in Manhattan on June 5.How To Fall In Sh*t And Come Out Smelling Like A Rose is available on www.ShitRose.com and Amazon. You can follow Kelly on Instagram @itskellyoshea and her website, www.kellyopr.com About Kelly O’SheaKelly O’Shea is a luxury brand consultant, author, and entrepreneur with over 20 years ofexperience helping elite travel, hospitality, and lifestyle brands grow with clarity andconfidence. As the CEO of KOPR, she has evolved her agency from a traditional PR firm into ahigh-touch consulting practice—offering strategic support in business development, sales,partnerships, and storytelling. With her new memoir, How to Fall in Sh*t and Come OutSmelling Like a Rose, Kelly merges personal transformation with professional mastery,showing that reinvention isn’t just possible—it’s powerful.# # #

