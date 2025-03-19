Spirence and Aon Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Scalable, Preventative Mental Health Solutions 

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirence, the pioneering preventative mental health platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Aon, a global leader in risk, retirement, and health solutions, to bring scalable preventative mental health solutions to their customers. This collaboration will help organizations prioritize preventative mental health, ensuring employees have the knowledge and support they need to stay mentally well long before a crisis arises.Spirence’s 24/7 digital platform empowers employees with on-demand access to research-backed, expert-driven mental health education, interactive coaching, and guided wellness strategies making mental well-being a priority. Unlike traditional mental health resources that can be difficult to access due to cost, availability, or stigma, Spirence provides an immediate, anonymous, user-friendly way to get the support they need—anytime, anywhere.“We are thrilled to partner with Aon to bring innovative mental health and wellness solutions to a broader audience,” says the President & Founder of Spirence, Mike Holloway. “At Spirence, we are committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the tools they need to thrive. Our platform provides extensive science-backed education and prevention solutions to all employees and their loved ones, and Aon understands this importance. I want to thank Greg Morano, Bryan Morens, and their teams for believing in us. This collaboration with Aon represents an exciting opportunity to elevate workplace well-being and drive meaningful change.”“Preventative mental health is a key component of workplace well-being. At Aon, we are committed to helping organizations build resilient, high-performing teams by providing innovative solutions that support mental wellness before challenges escalate. Our partnership with Spirence strengthens our ability to offer proactive, science-backed mental health resources that empower employees and drive meaningful workplace outcomes."~Bryan Morens, SVP Product, Consumer Benefit Solutions, AonUntreated mental illness costs the U.S. economy over $193 billion annually in lost earnings, while organizations that invest in mental health education see measurable improvements in employee well-being and productivity. Studies show that when employees understand the signs and symptoms of mental health issues, they are significantly more likely to seek help early, leading to better outcomes and reduced workplace absenteeism.For more information on this collaboration and how Spirence can support your organization’s mental health initiatives, visit www.spirencwellness.com. If you’re an existing Aon client, reach out to your consultant to find out more.About SpirenceSpirence shifts the focus of workplace mental health from reactive solutions to proactive wellness. Spirence delivers science backed content, live events, AI-driven assessments, coaching, tailored support for leaders, and access to a global specialty care network. Spirence is a subsidiary of GMH Ventures, the private equity arm of GMH Associates, a family office based in Newtown Square, PA. GMH Ventures has leveraged its 13 years of experience of owning and operating Futures Recovery Healthcare to launch Spirence. Futures Recovery Healthcare is a full continuum behavioral healthcare company focused on the treatment of primary mental health and substance use disorders. GMH Associates is also the parent of GMH Communities, a privately held national real estate company. Since 1985, GMH has participated in over 300 transactions representing more than $9.5 billion of gross asset value of all major property types.

