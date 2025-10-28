See how beavers changed history at MDC’s virtual Beavers and the Beaver Moon program on Nov. 5

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The full Beaver Moon rises November 5 this year, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is celebrating by taking a deeper look into this fascinating aquatic mammal.

Join MDC for Beavers and The Beaver Moon, a free virtual program Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 3–4 p.m.

Participants will discover the profound impact beavers have had on westward expansion in the United States, the economy of the 19th Century, and why we should tip our hats to these creatures for how they’ve changed the course of history.

“We will discuss the significant impact beavers have had throughout history on our culture and the meaning of the beaver supermoon,” said MDC Naturalist, Lauren Voyles. “ We’ll also learn about the unique adaptations that make them well suited for their environment and their role as "’ecosystem engineers’".

November is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges. It was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts during the North American fur trade era.

Equipped with knowledge from the program, participants can go outside afterward and view the Beaver Supermoon for themselves, which rises at 4:47 p.m.

Beavers and The Beaver Moon is a free online program; however, each participant must register separately in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o47 to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided for participants beforehand. The program will be held via Webex and participants will have the chance to use the chat feature for a Question-and-Answer portion with the naturalists.

