Prime Minister Golob informs the National Assembly of the resignation of Minister Poklukar and Minister Katič

SLOVENIA, October 27 - The ministers announced their resignations on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at the press conference after the meeting convened following the tragic events in Novo mesto. In their statement to the media, the ministers said that they were assuming objective responsibility and had offered their resignations. Prime Minister Golob accepted their resignations.

The Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Justice will continue to perform their functions until the appointment of new ministers.