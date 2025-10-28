TuxCare Partners with Webtide to Extend Security Support for Jetty and CometD

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , the enterprise-grade cybersecurity innovator for open source, today announced a new partnership with Webtide, a top innovator in combining open source with stability. Under the partnership,TuxCare will supply its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Webtide’s Jetty , one of the most widely deployed web servers available today, and Webtide’s CometD , a popular web messaging library available in Java and JavaScript (browser and Node) platforms.ELS for Jetty details are available at:ELS for CometD details are available at:As of January 1, 2026, Jetty 9, 10 and 11 as well as CometD 5, 6 and 7 will benefit from TuxCare’s ELS services, providing organizations with long-term security patching for the end-of-life (EOL) solutions. Strategically, the partnership arms Jetty and CometD users with the flexibility they need to eliminate or delay costly upgrades.“TuxCare is pleased to work closely with Webtide and both Eclipse Jetty and CometD, as they are extremely popular open-source technologies," said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Through our award-winning ELS services, Jetty and CometD users greatly reduce their risk of security breaches or other attacks while also putting themselves in control of their own timeline in regard to upgrade.”“It’s a natural fit for us to work with a partner such as TuxCare, as our goals align well to ensure stability and uninterrupted operations for our customers,” said Jesse McConnell, CEO at Webtide. “TuxCare’s ELS for Jetty and CometD will play an important role for users as they seek to remain protected and in full control of their systems.”Webtide will continue to resolve Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) for EOL Jetty and CometD for which the company has commercial support clients.About JettyWith over 25 years of development, Jetty is one of the most widely deployed web servers available today. Jetty is an imminently scalable, stable, and technologically advanced Java HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and WebSocket server with Servlet 5.0 support. Jetty works as a standard distribution package and can be embedded into your existing Java code, allowing developers to implement only portions of Jetty they need. This allows developers and administrators to deploy Jetty in their environments without worrying about unwanted overhead or memory usage. Visit www.jetty.org About CometDCometD is the highly scalable, clustered, web messaging library that supports publish-subscribe, peer-to-peer, and remote-call modes of operation, available in Java and JavaScript (browser and Node) platforms. With CometD, requests can be batched, connections can be shared, you can avoid tripping on browser connection limits, and you can enforce better organization and security through channels and filters. CometD can also be used to communicate to a variety of user interface frameworks, such as Dojo or GWT.CometDs exceptional scalability is tested every day by massive online games, call centers, freight tracking systems, and more with minimal resource usage. Visit www.cometd.org About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.