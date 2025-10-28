President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Malaysia for a Working Visit, 24 to 27 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a Working Visit from 24-27 October 2025, where the President will be a Guest of the Chair at the 47th ASEAN Summit and the East Asian Summit.

The President's participation in the ASEAN Summits follows South Africa's recognition as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 2023, marking a significant milestone in advancing South-South cooperation and fostering inclusive, sustainable development throughout enhanced political, economic and multilateral collaboration.

South Africa and Malaysia enjoyed exceptionally warm and dynamic relations in the decade following 1994, marked by close collaboration on multilateral platforms such as the Non-Aligned Movement, South-South Cooperation and Dialogue Partnerships.

The relations with Malaysia and, by extension, Southeast Asia and ASEAN are of strategic importance to South Africa's Foreign Policy. They offer a gateway to dynamic regional markets, emerging technologies and help reinforce South Africa's position as a proactive and globally engaged partner in the Global South.

Media programme

Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025

SAST: 06h00 - ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (Fireside Chat)

SAST: 10h00 - Official Welcome Ceremony for the Working Visit by President Ramaphosa to Malaysia

SAST: 11h00 - Official Talks

- Opening remarks by Prime Minister Anwar

- Opening remarks by President Ramaphosa

SATS: 11h30 - Joint Press Conference By Prime Minister Anwar and President Ramaphosa

Date: Sunday, 26 October 2025

SAST: 04h45 - Official Opening of the 47th ASEAN Summit at Kuala Lampur Convention Centre

Date: Monday, 27 October 2025

SAST: 04h00 - Conferment of Honorary Doctorate to President Ramaphosa at the University of Malaya

SAST: 04h30 - Public Lecture by President Ramaphosa

SATS: 09h00

- Opening Session: 20th East Asia Summit

- President Ramaphosa to deliver remarks: Boosting Sustainable Growth through EAS and G20 Collaboration

SATS: 10h30 - Media Wrap-up interview

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

