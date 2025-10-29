Arch Dental Assistant School in Salt Lake City Creates Online-First Dental Training Opportunities for Utah’s Workforce

Arch Dental Assistant School Copperfield Family Dental

Arch Dental Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new SLC campus this winter.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arch Dental Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new SLC campus this winter. Launching winter 2025, the 10-week program offers affordable dental assistant training that combines online classes and hands-on training, designed to prepare students for certification and employment in Utah’s growing dental industry.Located at 8846 S Redwood Rd, Suite N201, West Jordan, UT 84088, the school combines practical learning with real-world experience through a partnership with a local dental office, providing students with valuable externship opportunities inside a working dental practice.“At Arch Dental Assistant School, we’re focused on building confident, capable dental professionals while supporting the needs of local dental offices,” said Sam Gildkey, Program Manager of Arch Dental Assistant School. “Our students gain real experience before graduation, which benefits not just them—but the community’s dental workforce as a whole.”Students at Arch Dental Assistant School complete online learning that fits within their busy lives while gaining essential, hands-on clinical training and and externship within a local dental practice, where they apply classroom concepts in a real patient care environment. Before entering their externships, students complete rigorous laboratory coursework and earn their CPR certification, ensuring they are prepared to contribute on day one. Through the externship network, students gain experience working directly with dentists, hygienists, and clinical teams—developing both technical and interpersonal skills essential to success in the field.By hosting Arch externs, dental offices help shape the next generation of dental professionals and gain early access to job-ready talent trained in sterilization, radiography, charting, and patient management.“The externship is at the heart of how we prepare students for success,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer of Zollege . “By giving students direct access to clinical environments, we’re not just teaching skills—we’re strengthening local dental teams and empowering practices to grow with confident, well-trained assistants.”Arch Dental Assistant School’s 10-week program is structured to make education attainable and efficient, offering flexible payment options that allow students to graduate without student loan debt. The curriculum covers key areas of dental assisting, including dental anatomy and physiology, infection control, chairside procedures, radiography, and office administration.When our students pass the State RDA (Registered Dental Assistant) exam, they receive their RDA license. They also receive a Certificate of Completion and BLS (CPR) card.Local dental offices and healthcare providers interested in joining Arch Dental Assistant School’s externship network can learn more about partnership opportunities here. About Arch Dental Assistant School SLCArch Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education that prepares students for certification and long-term success in the dental field. The 10-week program combines classroom instruction, lab practice, and externship experience to help students gain the confidence and technical ability required to begin a rewarding dental career.Arch Dental Assistant School SLC is located at 8846 S Redwood Rd, Suite N201, West Jordan, UT 84088.About Copperfield Family Dental Students at Arch Dental Assistant School train at Copperfield Family Dental, a locally owned practice providing comprehensive, patient-centered dental care in West Jordan and surrounding communities. Led by an experienced dental team, Copperfield Family Dental is dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles through personalized care and advanced technology—all in a welcoming, community-focused environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 campuses in medical and dental assisting. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free from Zollege programs and begin fulfilling careers in the healthcare industry. Through partnerships with local practices and hands-on training, Zollege continues to support both student success and workforce development in communities across the U.S.

