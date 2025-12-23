Arch Dental Assistant School Announces Winter 2026 Opening for new Campus in Chicago

Arch Dental Assistant School Grace Dental

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arch Dental Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new Chicago campus, launching in Winter 2026. The 10-week dental assistant program offers affordable, career-focused training that combines online coursework with hands-on clinical experience, designed to prepare students for certification and employment in Illinois’ growing dental industry.The new campus will be located at 4224 W Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630, and will operate in partnership with Grace Dental , a trusted local dental practice. This partnership allows students to complete their hands-on training and externship experience inside a real, working dental office—providing invaluable exposure to day-to-day clinical operations and patient care.“At Arch Dental Assistant School, our mission is to create confident, job-ready dental assistants while supporting the staffing needs of local dental offices,” said Sam Gilkey, Business Development Director at Arch Dental Assistant School. “Opening a campus in Chicago allows us to expand access to affordable education while strengthening the local dental workforce.”Students in the program complete flexible online learning that fits into their busy schedules while gaining essential in-person clinical training and an externship within a local dental practice. This hybrid model allows students to apply classroom knowledge directly in a real-world patient care environment.Before entering their externships, students complete structured laboratory coursework to ensure they are prepared to contribute from day one. Through Arch’s externship network, students gain experience working alongside dentists, hygienists, and clinical teams—building both technical and interpersonal skills critical for success in dental assisting.By hosting Arch externs, partner dental offices help shape the next generation of dental professionals while gaining early access to motivated, job-ready talent trained in sterilization, radiography, chairside assisting, charting, and patient management.“The externship experience is central to how we prepare students for long-term success,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer of Zollege . “By embedding students in real clinical environments, we’re not only teaching skills—we’re supporting dental practices and strengthening healthcare communities.”Arch Dental Assistant School’s 10-week program is designed to make education efficient and attainable, offering flexible payment options that allow students to graduate without student loan debt. The curriculum covers core dental assisting competencies, including dental anatomy and physiology, infection control, chairside procedures, radiography, and front-office fundamentals.Upon program completion, students receive a Certificate of Completion and BLS (CPR) certification, helping prepare them for entry-level dental assistant roles.Dental offices and healthcare providers interested in joining Arch Dental Assistant School’s externship network can learn more about partnership opportunities by visiting the Arch Dental Assistant School website. About Arch Dental Assistant School – ChicagoArch Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in the dental field. The 10-week program blends online instruction, in-person lab training, and externship experience to help students graduate confident and career-ready.Arch Dental Assistant School – Chicago is located at 4224 W Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630.About Grace DentalGrace Dental provides comprehensive, patient-centered dental care to the Chicago community. Known for its welcoming environment and commitment to quality dentistry, Grace Dental offers a full range of services while supporting the education and training of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across the U.S.

