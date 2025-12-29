Houston Medical Assistant School Announces Winter 2026 Opening in Tomball, Texas

Houston Medical Assistant School Gameday mens health

TOMBALL, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new Tomball location, launching during winter 2026. The new campus will offer an affordable, career-focused medical assistant training program designed to help students quickly enter the growing healthcare workforce.Located at 24441 Tomball Pkwy, Ste 80, Tomball, TX, the Tomball campus will provide a blended learning model that combines online instruction with hands-on clinical training. This approach allows students to gain real-world experience while maintaining the flexibility needed to balance work, family, and education.Houston Medical Assistant School has partnered with Gameday Men’s Health – Northpointe, a leading men’s health clinic known for providing personalized, high-quality care. Through this partnership, students will receive hands-on training in a professional clinical environment, gaining practical skills and exposure that prepare them for real-world medical settings.“Our mission is to make high-quality medical education affordable and accessible,” said Kendra Bradshaw, Houston Medical Assistant School’s Program Manager. “By expanding into Tomball, we’re creating new opportunities for students to change their lives and begin meaningful careers in healthcare.”Graduates of the program are prepared to support physicians and healthcare teams in clinics, medical offices, and specialty practices. The curriculum focuses on essential clinical and administrative skills that employers value most, helping students transition confidently from training to employment.Enrollment is now open!About Houston Medical Assistant SchoolHouston Medical Assistant School offers affordable, hands-on training programs designed to prepare students for successful careers as medical assistants. By combining online learning with in-person clinical experience, the school provides a practical and efficient pathway into the healthcare field.About Gameday Men’s Health – NorthpointeGameday Men’s Health – Northpointe is a premier men’s health clinic focused on optimizing wellness through personalized care, diagnostics, and treatment plans. The clinic is dedicated to improving patient outcomes while supporting the development of future healthcare professionals through hands-on training partnerships.About Zollege Zollege is a national education company that partners with local healthcare providers to create affordable, career-focused training programs. By combining online instruction with hands-on learning in real clinical environments, Zollege helps students gain job-ready skills and access meaningful career opportunities in high-demand industries.

