Pulse Medical Assistant School Announces Winter 2026 Opening for 16-Week Program in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the opening of its new Little Rock campus, launching during winter 2026. The 16-week medical assistant program offers affordable, career-focused training that blends online coursework with hands-on clinical instruction, preparing students for certification and entry-level employment in Arkansas’ growing healthcare industry.The new campus will be located at 500 S University Ave, Suite 711, Little Rock, AR, and will operate in partnership with Pinnacle Health Partners PLLC , a local healthcare provider. Through this partnership, students gain real-world training and externship experience inside a functioning medical practice, allowing them to apply skills directly in a patient-care setting.“At Pulse Medical Assistant School, our goal is to make healthcare education accessible while developing confident, job-ready medical assistants,” said Sam Gilkey, Business Development Director at Pulse Medical Assistant School. “By launching in Little Rock, we’re expanding opportunities for students while helping local healthcare practices grow with trained support staff.”Students complete flexible online learning designed to fit busy schedules, alongside in-person lab instruction and an externship within a local medical office. This hybrid model ensures students gain both the foundational knowledge and hands-on experience needed to succeed in fast-paced clinical environments.Before entering their externships, students complete comprehensive laboratory training that prepares them to contribute immediately. During externships, students work alongside physicians, nurse practitioners, and clinical staff—developing essential technical skills and professional communication abilities critical to patient care.By hosting Pulse externs, healthcare practices help train the next generation of medical assistants while gaining early access to motivated, entry-level talent skilled in vital signs, phlebotomy, EKGs, patient intake, charting, and front-office procedures.“The externship experience is a cornerstone of effective healthcare education,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer of Zollege . “By immersing students in real clinical settings, we’re strengthening healthcare teams while empowering students to transition confidently into their careers.”Pulse Medical Assistant School’s 16-week program is designed to be efficient and attainable, offering flexible payment options that allow students to graduate without student loan debt. The curriculum covers core medical assisting competencies, including anatomy and physiology, infection control, clinical procedures, administrative tasks, and patient communication.Upon completion of the program, students receive a Certificate of Completion and BLS (CPR) certification, helping prepare them for entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, and healthcare facilities.Healthcare providers interested in joining Pulse Medical Assistant School’s externship network can learn more about partnership opportunities by visiting the Pulse Medical Assistant School website About Pulse Medical Assistant School – Little RockPulse Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 16-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and externship experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Little Rock is located at 500 S University Ave, Suite 711, Little Rock, AR.About Pinnacle Health Partners PLLCPinnacle Health Partners PLLC provides comprehensive, patient-focused primary care services to the Little Rock community. Committed to accessible, inclusive healthcare, the practice supports community wellness while partnering in the education and training of future medical professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

