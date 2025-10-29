Plastics In Electronics Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

Plastics In Electronics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Plastics In Electronics Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the size of the plastics in electronics market. It's projected to expand from a worth of $53.92 billion in 2024 to $59.75 billion in 2025 - a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This exceptional growth in the historical period is credited to factors such as heightened usage of nano-engineered polymer composites for improved electrical performance, growing acceptance of bio-based plastics in electronics as a measure to decrease carbon footprint, an increase in the use of shape-memory polymers for flexible electronic elements, escalated employment of antistatic and electromagnetic interference shielding plastics, and a rising application of transparent conductive polymers in display and touch technologies.

In the upcoming years, the plastics in electronics market growth is set to experience swift growth, projected to reach a worth of $88.97 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the rising demand for lightweight, miniaturized electronic components, increased adoption of sophisticated polymers in the electronic industry for thermal management, consumer inclination towards high-performance, durable electronic devices, the growing use of recyclable and eco-friendly plastics in the production of electronics, and the increased incorporation of plastics in the production of next-gen wearable and flexible electronics. The forecast period will also see some major trends including the upgrading of high-conductivity polymers for heat management, bio-degradable and sustainable plastic developments for electronics, innovative improvements in stretchable and flexible polymer materials for wearable tech, the usage of nanocomposites for the enhancement of electrical and mechanical properties, and escalating adoption of self-healing and flame-resistant plastics in the manufacturing of electronic components.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Plastics In Electronics Market?

The upward trend in electric vehicle (EV) use is projected to stimulate the expansion of the plastics in electronics market. Electric vehicles, which are either fully or partly driven by electric motors powered by energy stored in batteries, as opposed to being solely reliant on internal combustion engines, are becoming increasingly popular. This surge is largely due to growing concerns about the environment and government initiatives that encourage the use of low-emission transport. Plastics play a significant role in electric vehicles, as they are utilized for creating lightweight structural components, insulation, connectors, battery casings, and interior parts, consequently enhancing efficiency, safety, and overall vehicle performance. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that approximately 14 million electric vehicles were newly registered worldwide in 2023. This lead to a rise in total EVs on streets to around 40 million units, marking a yearly surge of 3.5 million vehicles, or a 35% growth. Electric cars consequently accounted for almost 18% of total global car sales, a rise from 14% in 2022. As such, the rising uptake of electric vehicles is fuelling the expansion of the plastics in electronics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Plastics In Electronics Market?

• Sinopec Group

• BASF SE

• Dow Inc.

• LG Chem

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• SABIC

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Toray Industries, Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Plastics In Electronics Industry?

Leading firms in the plastics in electronics market are progressively centering their efforts on advancements in polymer technology. This includes the creation of bio-based and high-performance plastics aimed at bolstering sustainability and diminishing dependence on fossil fuels. These bio-based plastics, primarily or partly sourced from renewable materials like plants or cellulose, serve as an eco-friendly substitute without sacrificing thermal stability, structural robustness, or electrical insulation. One instance is the product launch by Skullcandy Inc., a US lifestyle audio brand, of their EcoBuds True Wireless Earbuds in March 2024. This product, incorporating 65% certified recycled plastics, captured a 50% lesser carbon footprint contrasted to traditional designs. This exemplifies the trend among electronics manufacturers towards the utilization of advanced polymers, in order to maintain a combination of performance, resilience, and sustainability. Anticipated innovations in the field of polymer science are predicted to encourage wider employment of plastics in the electronics industry, especially in consumer gadgets, automotive electronics, and other high-demand applications.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Plastics In Electronics Market

The plastics in electronics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Thermoplastics, Thermosets, Engineering Plastics, Conductive Plastics, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Medical Devices, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegment:

1) By Thermoplastics: Polycarbonate (PC), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide (PA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

2) By Thermosets: Epoxy Resin, Phenolic Resin, Melamine Formaldehyde (MF), Urea Formaldehyde (UF), Polyurethane (PU)

3) By Engineering Plastics: Polyoxymethylene (POM), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyamide-Imide (PAI), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

4) By Conductive Plastics: Carbon-Filled Plastics, Metal-Filled Plastics, Polymer Composites, Graphene-Based Plastics

5) By Other Product Types: Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), Silicones, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), Acrylics

Global Plastics In Electronics Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Plastics In Electronics, Asia-Pacific led in terms of size for the year 2024 and is expected to exhibit growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

