Multi-Purpose Frigate Market Size Worth $26.67 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Multi-Purpose Frigate Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market Worth?

The sector for multi-purpose frigate has seen a robust expansion over the past few years. This market is projected to grow from a size of $19.78 billion in 2024 to $21.06 billion in 2025, noting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The historical growth has been driven by factors such as escalating geopolitical conflicts, mushrooming territorial disputes, surge in naval modernization initiatives, rise in worldwide defense expenditures, and the expansion of naval fleets.

Over the coming years, the multi-purpose frigate market size is anticipated to experience robust growth, with predictions forecasting it to reach $26.88 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth in the prediction period can be credited to an increased focus on blue-water naval capabilities, enhanced investment in indigenous shipbuilding, a rising demand for multi-domain operational readiness, the growing significance of sea lane protection, and the expansion of naval alliances and partnerships. Noteworthy trends within the prediction period comprise of advancements in radar and sonar systems, the amalgamation of stealth technologies, progress in modular ship designs, novelties in electronic warfare systems, and research along with development in self-governing naval platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market?

Rising geopolitical strains are predicted to stimulate the growth of the multi-purpose frigate market in the future. These strains denote an escalation in political, military, and strategic competition between countries, which increases the probability of discord and compels governments to enhance defense and security actions. The growth in geopolitical frictions can be attributed to swelling defense budgets and escalating regional disputes that necessitate stronger naval deterrents. Multi-purpose frigates are crucial in addressing these tensions, as they provide a variety of naval capabilities, including deterrence, power projection, surveillance, and escort missions, thereby improving maritime safety and strategic presence. For example, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported over 165,273 instances of political aggression worldwide between July 2023 and June 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year. Consequently, the rise in geopolitical tensions is fuelling the expansion of the multi-purpose frigate market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market?

Major players in the Multi-Purpose Frigate Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Damen Shipyards Group NV

• Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH

• BAE Systems plc

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.Ltd.

• China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

• Naval Group SA

• SAAB AB

• HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd.

• Vard Brăila S.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market?

Leading firms in the multi-purpose frigate industry are leveraging technology improvements, including advanced digital combat management systems, to secure a competitive edge. These next-generation systems are intricate digital command centers that marry sensors, weaponry, and communication systems into a cohesive structure, drastically improving situational knowledge, decision-making rates, and operational sturdiness. For example, France's Naval Group SA unveiled the Amiral Ronarc’h frigate in November 2022. This pioneering defense and intervention ship incorporates a digital framework that allows for consistent operational enhancements and integrates dual data centers onboard for inherent cyber-resilience. It also incorporates an unbalanced threat coordination system to boost combat preparedness. Such advancements amplify mission flexibility, augment long-term operational effectiveness, and support the effortless assimilation of upcoming technologies for future naval tasks.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Multi-Purpose Frigate Market Share?

The multi-purpose frigate market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Guided Missile Frigates, Anti-Submarine Frigates, General Purpose Frigates

2) By Technology: Stealth, Conventional

3) By Application: Anti-Submarine, Escort, Patrol, Investigation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Naval Forces, Coast Guards, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Guided Missile Frigates: Vertical Launch System, Anti-Ship Missiles, Anti-Aircraft Missiles

2) By Anti-Submarine Frigates: Hull-Mounted Sonar, Towed Array Sonar, Anti-Submarine Rockets, Torpedoes

3) By General Purpose Frigates: Multi-Role Cannons, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Ship Missiles, Electronic Warfare Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global multi-purpose frigate market. The fastest growth rate for the forecast period, however, is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the multi-purpose frigate market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

