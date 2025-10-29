Eatwith Invites Travellers to Travel Differently: Putting Culture, People & Hospitality at the Heart of the Journey

Dinner with a Croatian Family in Dubrovnik

Hospitality is not a transaction — it’s a responsibility.

When we share food, we share meaning. Our stories stay alive at the table.” — Federica, Eatwith host, Rome

PARIS, FRANCE, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As travellers seek deeper meaning from their journeys, Eatwith is asserting a new vision of tourism: one rooted in cultural stewardship, authentic connection and the empowerment of local residents. Rather than simply offering another experience, Eatwith helps local hosts reclaim their narratives, preserve heritage and shape how their culture is shared. In a world where travel often emphasises consumption, Eatwith invites travellers to travel differently: to listen, to share, and to engage with the human face of place.

The Cultural Tourism Momentum

The global cultural tourism market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.5% from 2025 to 2032. Other analyses project the segment will expand from USD 7 to 8 billion today towards USD 17 to 28 billion in the next decade, highlighting the rising demand for heritage, customs, rituals and intangible culture.

Beyond the numbers, a growing share of travellers now regard food, conversations, and local hospitality as meaningful cultural experiences—not just sightseeing, as Kerri an American Eatwith guest expressed about his dinner experience in Dubrovnik, "This was an incredible experience seeing how the Peka dish was cooked. There was so much time and effort putting together this gorgeous meal and table scape. We loved interacting with Marija, Zlatko, our fellow travelers, and Marija and Zlatko’s kids when they arrived. It was an authentic Croatian dinner and it was spectacular. We are grateful for their hospitality. We entered as guests and left as friends."

Why This Matters

- Giving voice to locals: By placing hosts center stage, Eatwith shifts power back to those who live culture, rather than positioning travellers as detached consumers.

- Culture beyond the dish: Food is deeply symbolic—traditional recipes, cooking methods, seating around the table, table manners, stories passed across generations. Eatwith recognises that heritage is woven through these rituals.

- Hospitality as responsibility: In sharing their spaces and practices, hosts become custodians of culture. Eatwith supports them in doing so with authenticity, dignity and respect.

- Tourism as cultural stewardship: When done thoughtfully, travel can sustain local heritage rather than erode it. Eatwith’s model emphasises this shift—food tours, homes, cooking classes become platforms for culture-sharing, not culture-commodification.

Eatwith in Action

- Eatwith hosts welcome travellers into real homes, community kitchens, family gardens and shared tables — offering encounters rooted in lived culture, not staged performance.

- In autumn, guests might learn the meaning behind seasonal food rituals in Italy, join a multi-generational cooking session in Mexico City, or share a neighbourhood supper club in Lisbon where the table becomes a space for exchange.

- Every host shapes the experience in their own words. They decide the menu, the stories told, the traditions shared, and the atmosphere created. This ensures local culture is not performed for visitors — it is lived, and simply shared.

- Through each meal and conversation, Eatwith supports hosts in preserving heritage, transmitting memory, and sustaining the cultural identities that make each place unique.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s largest community for authentic food-based travel experiences, connecting travellers and local hosts in over 100 countries. From supper clubs to food tours and cooking classes, Eatwith creates meaningful cultural exchanges around food and hospitality — empowering hosts, nourishing curiosity and showing how travel can transform us all.

