Eatwith Puts a Human Face on Tourism: Celebrating Local Hosts and Seasonal Food Rituals

In my kitchen, I cook what my grandmother used to make in the fall — simple dishes that carry the smell of the season and the warmth of home.” — Chantal - Eatwith host in Amsterdam

PARIS, FRANCE, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the autumn season unfolds across Europe, Eatwith, the world’s largest community for authentic culinary experiences, is shining a spotlight on the people behind the table — its local hosts. Through shared meals, food tours, and cooking classes, these hosts embody the human face of tourism, welcoming travelers into their homes and kitchens to experience local culture at its most authentic.

This autumn, Eatwith invites travelers to rediscover Europe through the people who make it unique — the local cooks, artisans, and storytellers who preserve their communities’ seasonal rituals. From rustic harvest dinners in the Italian countryside to foraging walks in the French forests and canal-side suppers in Amsterdam, Eatwith experiences offer a slower, more human way to travel.

Each meal is an invitation to connect: to learn how local ingredients change with the seasons, to share the meaning behind a family recipe, and to understand how food traditions evolve while staying rooted in place. It’s tourism at eye level — where conversation replaces consumption and where the true richness of travel lies in human exchange.

“Eatwith preserves local traditions by giving them a seat at the global table,” says Jean-Michel Petit, CEO at Eatwith. “Our hosts are culture bearers — each one tells a story of place and season. Through their meals, travelers discover that food is not just something to eat, but something to belong to.”

From Amsterdam to Athens, Eatwith’s European hosts are redefining what it means to explore: not by seeing more, but by feeling more deeply.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s largest community for authentic culinary experiences, connecting travelers and locals in over 100 countries. From supper clubs to food tours and cooking classes, Eatwith curates meaningful cultural exchanges around food and human connection — empowering hosts, nourishing curiosity, and showing how travel can transform us.

