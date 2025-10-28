Bill Hulseman Invites Readers to Reimagine Holiday Traditions Through Ritual, Reflection, and Renewal

Bill Hulseman, Author six to carry the casket and one to say the mass : reflections on life, identity, and moving forward

The author of “six to carry the casket and one to say the mass” shares essays that blend humor, grief, and gratitude for the holiday season.

A Christmas tree is never just a tree, It’s grief, joy, memory, and glitter.” — Bill Hulseman

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, author and ritual designer Bill Hulseman invites readers to find meaning beyond the ornaments and gatherings with his deeply reflective debut, “six to carry the casket and one to say the mass.” Known for his thoughtful exploration of identity, queerness, and faith, Hulseman now turns his attention to the rituals that define the holidays and how they can be reimagined with authenticity and heart.Two essays from the collection, “Grateful” and “How to Put Up a Christmas Tree,” exemplify Hulseman’s signature blend of humor and humanity. In “Grateful,” he explores the complexity of gratitude without ignoring the truths that underlie family, privilege, and faith. In “How to Put Up a Christmas Tree,” he turns what might seem like a simple act into a meditation on memory, love, and grief. Each piece encourages readers to see holidays not as performance but as a chance to recreate ourselves, our families, and our communities through quiet reckoning and connection.“Tradition isn’t just what we inherit; it’s what we choose to carry forward,” says Hulseman. “Sometimes the best rituals are the ones we invent when no one’s looking.”Through essays that range from meditative to mischievous, Hulseman explores the tension between inherited tradition and personal reinvention. Drawing from his years as a Catholic educator and his life as a queer man, he finds sacredness in the ordinary—from the tangle of Christmas lights to the silence after grace.“Pop culture taught me that being seen is sacred,” he writes. “Sometimes, that’s more than the Church ever offered.”In “six to carry the casket and one to say the mass,” Hulseman confronts the challenge of belonging and the power of self-definition. As the youngest of ten in a devout Catholic family, he writes about feeling “ornamental,” seen but not fully known, and how the act of creating new rituals became an act of reclamation.This message resonates powerfully during the holidays, when questions of faith, family, and identity often surface most strongly. Hulseman’s reflections offer readers permission to honor their history while reshaping it into something truer to themselves.For those who find the holidays difficult, Hulseman’s voice offers solace and humor in equal measure. His invitation is not to reject tradition but to reframe it, to make it one’s own.“A Christmas tree is never just a tree,” he says. “It’s grief, joy, memory, and glitter.”Hulseman’s work has been praised for its emotional honesty and spiritual depth, appealing to readers who appreciate writers such as Anne Lamott, David Sedaris, or Garrard Conley. His essays challenge and comfort, offering a roadmap for reflection that extends far beyond the holidays.As he continues designing rituals and leading reflective gatherings, Hulseman’s message remains clear: belonging is not granted; it is made. His work reminds us that the sacred can be found not only in cathedrals but in the living rooms where we untangle lights, tell stories, and quietly begin again.“six to carry the casket and one to say the mass” is available through Peanut Butter Publishing and can be ordered in hardcover from Amazon, Pathway, Allstora, Barnes & Noble, or your local bookstore.About the AuthorBill Hulseman is a writer, ritual designer, and former Catholic school educator whose work explores the intersections of identity, queerness, and spirituality. His debut essay collection, “six to carry the casket and one to say the mass,” offers readers a fresh perspective on belonging, faith, and the rituals that shape our lives. Hulseman lives in Seattle, WA, with his husband, where he continues to write, design meaningful experiences, and lead meditations that help others reflect, reconnect, and reimagine tradition. Learn more by checking out his website.

