Jingle Books 2025 Returns December 6th with Authors, Holiday Stories, Giveaways, and Bookish Cheer

Jingle Books 2025 Jingle Books 2025 Giveaway Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors Books That Make You Logo

The annual virtual winter celebration presented by Books That Make You brings festive fun, author readings, and seasonal surprises to booklovers everywhere.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jingle Books, the beloved annual virtual holiday celebration for booklovers, returns on Saturday, December 6, 2025, streaming live from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the Books That Make You YouTube Channel. Attendees can also explore the Jingle Books Facebook Group for complete event details and take part in holiday games, activities, and giveaways throughout the season.Hosted by Bill Hulseman with co-host and producer J Gordon Curtis, and presented by Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises, Jingle Books 2025 promises two hours of heartfelt storytelling, fun holiday traditions, and festive literary joy. The seasonal celebration invites readers to discover new authors, enjoy cozy holiday moments, and indulge in bookish delights.As always, attendees can enter the Jingle Books Giveaway, a holiday tradition that awards prizes to lucky winners at the end of the livestream. Everyone who enters will receive the Virtual Stocking, a digital bundle filled with exclusive bookish gifts delivered straight to their inbox after the event.Featured Authors for Jingle Books 2025This year’s line-up brings together an exciting mix of authors and creators who share holiday memories, special readings, creative traditions, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into their work.Diann Floyd Boehm, author of “Boomer the Curious Bunny – Sees the Town,” discusses Christmas desserts to share with loved ones along with a childhood family traditionDr. Abraham George, author of the forthcoming “Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose in Service,” reads passages from his book and reflects on the lost era of his childhoodRebecca Hendricks, author of “Hound Dogged,” appears as “Miss Edna” to share vintage holiday advice, party tips, and cheeky wisdom from “Avoid Yule Blues: A Vintage Holiday Survival Guide”Bill Holst, co-author of “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century,” simultaneously shares a short story, a Hovhaness piano piece, and an intriguing Armenian dishSteven Joseph and Andy Case, award-winning author and illustrator of the Snoodles in Space series, discuss building a literary universe from scratch through meaningful collaborationMelissa Lance, author of the children’s book “Dali and Banksy’s Brave Bite Adventure” and “WTF” adult coloring books, discusses overcoming struggles and finding purpose to achieve her dream of writingChester L. Richards, author of “The Trek Continues,” discusses drawing on more than eighty years of life, love, and adventure for his second memoir in a trilogyCC Robinson, author of the young adult dystopian Divided series, shares her prequel novella, “Upheaval,” and five ways to broaden your cultural horizons this holiday seasonSue William Silverman, author of “Selected Misdemeanors: Essays at the Mercy of the Reader,” reveals how she found redemption through writing in one shimmering momentHost Bill Hulseman also joins the festivities and reflects on the holidays, reading from his essay, “how to put up a Christmas tree.”Jingle Books is free to attend. To receive event reminders and the Virtual Stocking, sign up for the Books That Make You newsletter. To enter the Jingle Books Giveaway, visit the Books That Make You Win Page. Winners will be announced during the livestream and notified by email afterward. Additional celebrations, games, and festive surprises will continue throughout the holiday season inside the Jingle Books Facebook Group.Stay connected using #JingleBooks2025.About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.