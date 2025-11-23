Erin Tunney wins in Epic & YA Fantasy for ‘Beast Heart: The Wild Shepherdess’ at The BookFest® Fall 2025

Erin Tunney Beast Heart Series The Wild Shepherdess The BookFest Awards Second Place The BookFest Adventure

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I am thankful for the support. It was hard, but I’m glad that my first novel was able to receive this award for its creativity and storytelling.” — Erin Tunney

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erin Tunney is a winner of 2nd place at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for the book titled “Beast Heart: The Wild Shepherdess.” The book is honored in the Epic Fantasy and YA Fantasy categories.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Erin Tunney says, “I am thankful for the support. It was hard, but I’m glad that my first novel was able to receive this award for its creativity and storytelling. I hope that stories like this are continued to be cherished.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Erin Tunney as the winner of 2nd place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Erin Tunney should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.About the Author:As an emerging author in the fantasy genre, Erin Tunney has been awarded The Literary Titan Book Award from The Literary Titan Magazine, The Firebird Award from Speakup Talk Radio, and, most recently, The BookFest 2025 for her creativity and storytelling abilities. Born in the Midwest, she has been an avid fan of animals, fantasy, and mystery, and has been writing since her Middle School days.Her most recent work, Beast Heart: The Wild Shepherdess, had its debut, and the second installment is in the works. Following these awards, she is working on two book series and one standalone novel.Website: FantasyRealmbooks.com – a website that shows fantasy novels and the creatures that live in them.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.