Cloudfresh Receives EMEA Solution Partner of the Year Award by Asana

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudfresh , an Asana Platinum Solutions Partner and a global leader in delivering multi-vendor cloud solutions, has been recognized with the Solutions Partner of the Year award at the EMEA Partner Summit FY26, which took place in London, U.K on September 24th, 2025.The award is presented on an annual basis to the most outstanding member of Asana’s Solutions Partner Program in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. It singles out the partner that has demonstrated exceptional impact through the application of Asana’s project management platform.Cloudfresh has stood out in several areas:- Excellence in Asana professional services : A proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions backed by deep expertise, consistent execution, and the professionalism of every team member.- Market leadership and revenue growth: Demonstrated ability to sustain the region’s largest pipeline and drive sourced revenue at scale, highlighting strong business development and growth capacity.- Brand advancement and strategic value: A clear commitment to promoting and strengthening the Asana brand, contributing to greater market visibility and long-term positioning.- Excellent use of resources and training: Leveraging Asana’s enablement programs to maximize client success and accelerate innovation.“It’s a pleasure to honor Cloudfresh with the EMEA Solutions Partner of the Year award. Their team continuously raises the bar, embodies the highest standards of professionalism and service built upon trust. With Cloudfresh we have been able to set a strong foundation in the Middle East and Asana’s planned investment in the region signals even more opportunities ahead.”— Sanj Bhayro, General Manager International and SMB at AsanaCloudfresh supports its customers by leading native-like rollouts of Asana, ensuring both smooth migrations from and smooth integrations with other platforms. The company works closely with clients to personalize workflows with custom tags, forms, rules, portfolios, templates, and all types of automations that reflect both individual departmental needs and wider organizational goals.It also helps businesses optimize resources by recommending cost-efficient licensing strategies and enabling balanced team workloads through advanced management features and artificial intelligence. To fuel success that lasts, Cloudfresh provides all-out onboarding, hands-on training, and ongoing support.It is also worth noting that the announcement comes amid the company’s active expansion into the Middle East market.“We’re proud to lead digital transformation across EMEA, blending global expertise with a deep understanding of local business culture. Above all, every decision we make is guided by one principle: customer success. This award is not only a recognition of Cloudfresh as a company, but also of our belief that when our customers grow, we grow with them.”— Norbert Durko, General Manager for the Middle East and Baltics at CloudfreshAbout CloudfreshCloudfresh is an Asana Platinum Solutions Partner. At the core of every engagement is a clear mission: to ensure that businesses make the most of project management and the broader cloud ecosystem that surrounds it, using the proper tooling and guidance from strategy through scale.Beyond Asana, Cloudfresh offers end-to-end expertise across leading technology platforms as a trusted official partner to Google Cloud, Zendesk, GitLab, HubSpot, Miro, Cloudflare, JumpCloud, Okta, Jamf, and Microsoft.Since 2017, the company has assisted organizations of all sizes with designing, implementing, and optimizing complex cloud environments, from early proof of concept and system integration to AI-powered invention and long-term managed support.

