“Macao edition” of debit card with travel benefits launched in Korea to continue to expand the market

MACAU, October 28 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) joined hands with partners in Korea to unveil a “Macao edition” of a debit card with access to discounts in travel bookings and activities in the city. A video with a Korean star actor along with other promotion were launched in tandem to continue to raise the profile of Macao as a favorite tourism destination and expand the Korean visitors source market.

Partnership to launch “KB Kookmin Travelers Check Card - Macao Edition”

MGTO joined hands with KB Kookmin Card and Mastercard Korea to unveil this month the first ever “KB Kookmin Travelers Check Card - Macao Edition”. Kookmin Card, a subsidiary of KB Financial Group, is one of Korea’s leading credit card companies, providing a wide range of financial services, including travelers debit cards, increasingly used by Koreans when travelling abroad.

Aside from the standard benefits of the KB Kookmin Travelers Check Card, the “Macao edition” provides card users access to exclusive privileges for Macao tourism related products. Through collaboration with major Macao tourism enterprises and merchants, the card gives access to discounts on designated bookings online for air tickets and hotels, as well as benefits while in the city such as dining and entertainment activities like residency shows. More Macao related travel discounts will continue to be added.

Korean actor joins in promotion to showcase destination appeal

The launch of the “Travelers Check Card - Macao Edition” is being celebrated with the unveiling of a lifestyle video featuring Korean actor Chae Jong-hyeop in Macao. Jointly produced by MGTO, Mastercard Korea, and Marie Claire Korea magazine, the video leads a promotion on social media to showcase the appeal of the destination. The video can be viewed at Marie Claire Korea YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdDkbNgMlgo.

KB Kookmin Card is also conducting promotion to mark the card launch on its social media and other platforms, including activities where participants can win free round-trip tickets from Korea to Macao. Special physical bank cards decorated with iconic Macao heritage buildings silhouette were also issued.

Continue to tap into the market potential with targeted initiatives

With visitor arrivals from Korea continuing to increase, marking a total of 382,494 until September, up by 12% year-on-year, and benefiting from frequent air links between the two sides, MGTO continues to conduct initiatives to attract more visitors from the country. A mega tourism promotion was organized in the beginning of Summer especially targeting Millennials and Gen Z young travelers to visit Macao. Meanwhile MGTO continues to launch discounted tourism products in partnership with major travel agencies and tourism operators in Korea. Macao travelogues were produced in collaboration with popular travel and variety shows in Korea. Destination promotions were rolled out together with popular media and platforms, while famous Korean KOLs were invited to participate in local events to widen Macao’s publicity, among other initiatives, to keep on expanding the Korean market, one of Macao’s top international visitor source markets.