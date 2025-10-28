Full-scale emergency exercise was held at the airport to enhance crisis management capabilities

MACAU, October 28 - Macau International Airport conducted a full-scale emergency exercise in the early morning of October 28, 2025, aiming to assess the coordination mechanism and response capabilities of government entities and airport operators involved in rescue operations, as well as to strengthen experience in handling emergencies.

The exercise started at 3 a.m., simulating a hard landing of an aircraft carrying 76 passengers on the runway of Macau International Airport, causing the landing gear component to fracture and leading the aircraft to a collapse; the right wing separated from the fuselage, the fuselage twisted and eventually came to rest on the right side of the runway. Additionally, the detachment of the right wing caused a fuel spill from the wing tank, which immediately triggered a fire.

After the accident, the captain of the flight immediately declared emergency to the airport and requested the evacuation of passengers on board. Upon receiving the alarm, the Emergency Operations Center of Macau International Airport quickly activated its response mechanism, and the fire and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene for search and rescue operations. During the rescue process, most passengers and all crew members successfully escaped the cabin. Although the accident caused 2 passenger deaths and 20 injuries, the prompt and coordinated efforts of all parties ensured that all injured were quickly transported to the hospital for treatment. The exercise not only simulated on-site search and rescue operations but also included the functioning of a family reception center and a media reception center to address communication and support needs after the accident.

Throughout the process, all participating agencies effectively initiated necessary actions according to the airport emergency plan and their own contingency plans, demonstrating the response capabilities and coordination efficiency among units. The exercise was completed at 6 a.m. and achieved the expected goal.

The exercise was organized by CAM-Macau International Airport Company Limited with around 500 participants. Participating agencies included the Public Security Police Force, Macao Customs, Macau Government Tourist Office, Judiciary Police, Fire Services Bureau, Health Bureau, Social Welfare Bureau,Marine and Water Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority, Air Macau Company Limited, Macau SecurityCompany Ltd., Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited, and Macau Red Cross.