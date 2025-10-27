Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the thematic book exhibition “Exploring the World of Literature”promoting literary exchange across East Asia in honour of the “Culture City of East Asia”

MACAU, October 27 - As Macao has been designated as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the “Exploring the World of Literature - Thematic Exhibition of Books from the Collection of the Public Library” from October 2025 to June 2026 at branch libraries in various districts. The event aims to guide the readers to explore the diverse cultures of China, Japan and Korea through the exhibition of selected East Asian literary works, enrich the public’s reading experience and enhance cultural exchange.

This thematic book exhibition features a selection of 50 works from the collection of 232 works by three East Asian literary giants and Nobel laureates in Literature: Chinese author Mo Yan, Japanese author Kenzaburō Ōe, and South Korean author Han Kang, showcasing in the touring exhibition of physical books at various public libraries. These works will fully exemplify the captivating stories and spiritual worlds depicted by the authors, allowing readers to broaden their horizons, examine the richness of life and changes from new perspectives, and experience the profound wisdom and aesthetics of civilisations.

The thematic exhibition is now open in a number of libraries concurrently. The public is welcome to visit them and embark on this cross-disciplinary cultural journey.

For more information about the thematic exhibition and its arrangements, please contact the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2884 3105 during the opening hours of the libraries, or visit the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo or the mobile application “My Library”.

For more information about the series of activities of the programme “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, please visit the thematic website at www.icm.gov.mo/culturecityofeastasia_macao, or the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.

