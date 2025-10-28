Last Call for Fun: Funfulls $1000 Halloween Costume Contest Ends October 31
Halloween week is here, and Funfull is giving Idaho families one final chance to join the Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest before it ends on October 31.
Participating is simple and open to all:
Dress up in your most creative, spooky, or funny costume.
Capture the moment with a photo or short video.
Share it publicly on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.
Tag @be_funfull on Instagram, @wearefunfull on Facebook, and TikTok, and use the hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull.
Each platform tagged counts as an additional entry, giving participants more chances to win.
The grand prize includes a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Annual Family Package valued at $699.99, for a total prize worth nearly $1,000. The winner will be announced on November 1, 2025.
“Halloween brings out the best in families - creativity, laughter, and connection,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “This contest is all about celebrating that joy. It’s a reminder that fun doesn’t have to stop when Halloween ends - because with the FunPass, families can keep playing, exploring, and laughing all year long.”
Funfull’s FunPass membership connects Idaho families to over 1,000 family entertainment venues across seven states, including trampoline parks, arcades, skating centers, cinemas, and amusement parks. Designed to help parents find fun things to do near me and fun places to visit near me, the FunPass keeps family fun easy, accessible, and affordable—every season of the year.
As Halloween fades into the holidays, Funfull also reminds families that the FunPass makes the perfect gift - one that turns every weekend into an opportunity to connect, play, and make lasting memories.
About Funfull
Our Mission
Funfull is dedicated to making family fun a part of everyday life - not just holidays or vacations. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.
Our Reach
Through its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Idaho. Partners range from community favorites to national names such as Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, and AMC.
Media Contact
Nikki Bryan
Funfull, Inc
+1 888-386-3855
fun@funfull.com
Vishal Patel
Funfull, Inc
+1 888-386-3855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.