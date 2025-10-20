Funfull’s $1,000 Spooktacular Costume Contest Brings Halloween Excitement to Idaho

Funfull is inviting Treasure Valley families to join in on the Halloween fun before it’s too late! The Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest runs through Oct31

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pumpkins are glowing, the costumes are ready, and Halloween is reaching its peak in Idaho. Funfull’s nationwide Spooktacular Costume Contest draws entries from families across the nation, where creativity, color, and community spirit are taking center stage this fall.The contest runs through October 31, 2025, with the winner announced on November 1, so there’s still plenty of time to join the fun. Participants simply dress up, capture their costume in a photo or short video, and share it publicly on Instagram, tagging @be_funfull or @wearefunfull on Facebook, and TikTok using the hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull. Each tagged platform counts as an entry, giving families more chances to win.The grand prize includes a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Annual Family Package valued at $699.99, together worth nearly $1,000. A panel of Funfull judges will select the winner based on creativity, originality, and presentation.“Halloween brings out the best in families - creativity, laughter, and connection,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Through the Spooktacular Costume Contest, we’re giving families across Idaho and beyond a simple way to celebrate together. And when Halloween ends, the FunPass keeps that spirit of fun alive all year long.”Funfull’s FunPass membership connects Idaho families to over 1,000 entertainment venues nationwide, including local favorites such as Jump Time and Wahooz, and national partners such as Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, and AMC. Designed to help parents find fun things to do near me , the FunPass makes every weekend an opportunity to explore, laugh, and make memories.As Halloween fades into the holiday season, Funfull reminds families that the FunPass also makes the perfect gift-one that delivers shared experiences long after the costumes are packed away.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is committed to making family fun a part of everyday life, not just holidays or special occasions. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create lasting memories while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Idaho. Partners range from community favorites like Shindig Farms and Lowe Family Farmstead to national names such as Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

