EticaAG to Launch U.S.-Manufactured, ITC-Eligible Battery Storage Systems

EticaAG to build U.S.-made, fire-safe BESS by 2026, fully FEOC-compliant and eligible for the 40% Investment Tax Credit.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG announced that it will begin offering fully U.S.-manufactured, Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC)–compliant battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the fourth quarter of 2026. This milestone positions the company to provide customers with systems that qualify for the full 40% federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), including the 10% domestic content bonus.The new U.S.-based manufacturing program underscores EticaAG’s commitment to supply chain security and job creation, while delivering the highest standards of energy storage safety. The company’s product line will feature LiquidShield™ immersion cooling , which prevents thermal runaway, and the HazGuard™ gas mitigation system, which neutralizes harmful emissions. Together, these innovations create the industry’s safest and most reliable BESS platforms.“Our customers need certainty, both in project economics and in operational safety,” said Matthew Ward, President of EticaAG. “By guaranteeing full domestic production, compliance with federal guidelines, and a proven fire-prevention architecture, we are offering energy developers and operators the safest storage option and the most predictable return.”EticaAG’s U.S. systems are being designed for modular deployment and automation-friendly assembly, accelerating time-to-market while supporting domestic manufacturing growth. The company expects this initiative to significantly advance U.S. clean energy adoption by removing barriers related to FEOC restrictions, fire-safety concerns, and siting challenges.Key Points*** U.S. Manufacturing by Q4 2026: Eliminates FEOC risk and ensures eligibility for the 40% ITC.*** Non-Flammable, Safer by Design: Powered by EticaAG’s LiquidShield™ immersion cooling and HazGuard™ gas neutralization.*** Supply Chain Resilience: Built with a modular, automation-ready architecture to strengthen domestic production.*** Economic Advantage: Projects benefit from ITC eligibility and reduced operating risks.EticaAG, a joint venture between AssetGenie and Etica Battery, is dedicated to advancing safe, reliable, and sustainable battery energy storage. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company develops non-flammable, immersion-cooled BESS solutions for commercial, industrial, residential, and utility applications.For more information, visit www.eticaag.com

