Interactive Brokers Joins GenTwo’s AMC Creator to Accelerate Next-Gen AMC Creation

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss B2B fintech revolutionizing financial product creation, today announced that Interactive Brokers has joined its AMC Creator platform. Known for its institutional-grade trading infrastructure and multi-asset access across more than 160 markets worldwide, Interactive Brokers strengthens AMC Creator’s ecosystem by bringing unmatched execution, reach, and efficiency to the creation of AMCs (Actively Managed Certificates) on bankable underlyings.

Expanding Global Access

Launched in July 2025, GenTwo’s AMC Creator is the world’s first universal platform enabling financial professionals to structure any investment strategy into Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs) in a streamlined and cost-efficient way. Its intuitive four-step interface supports AMC creation on conventional and alternative asset classes alike, from equities and bonds to hedge fund strategies, digital assets, and private markets.

By joining AMC Creator, Interactive Brokers adds global market connectivity to the platform. Their state-of-the-art brokerage technology, combined with GenTwo’s off-balance-sheet framework, creates a powerful infrastructure for scalable and highly cost-efficient AMC creation. For asset managers, this means they can incorporate a broader range of bankable underlyings within their AMC structures and pool client assets into a single AMC – rather than managing identical strategies across multiple accounts.

‘’We’re thrilled to welcome Interactive Brokers to our expanding AMC Creator ecosystem,’’ said Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO of GenTwo. ‘’Their institutional-grade infrastructure and global reach perfectly complement our mission to make investment product creation accessible, cost-efficient, and scalable.’’

This step reinforces GenTwo’s commitment to building an open, global platform, where best-in-class partners collaborate to make professional product creation faster, more efficient, and universally accessible.

The AMC Creator can be accessed here: https://www.gentwo.com/amc-creator/

Legal Disclaimer:

