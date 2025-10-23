Enhanced Digital Group UK (EDG UK) and GenTwo Launch Capital-Protected Bitcoin Accumulator

Product Demonstrates Exotic Structured Product Capabilities for Digital Assets

Capital-protected crypto structures bridge the gap between institutional demand for digital asset exposure and the risk management requirements these institutions need.” — Mark Arasaratnam, Managing Director, GenTwo Digital

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss-based B2B fintech specializing in innovative financial product securitization, has successfully launched a 50% capital-protected Accumulator structure on Bitcoin with EDG UK as structurer and transaction arranger, marking a significant milestone in the complexity of digital asset products available through its platform.

The product, available to professional investors only, demonstrates GenTwo's ability to help clients deliver exotic payoff structures in the digital asset space that were previously only available in traditional assets. While basic spot cryptocurrency exposure has become commonplace, the technical capability to structure exotic products with crypto underlying remains rare within a securitized framework, especially given capital requirements.

This capital-protected Accumulator allows investors to purchase bitcoin at a discount spot every two weeks for 20 weeks. Accumulators are commonplace in FX and commodity markets and are particularly suited to sideways or slow grind higher markets. The product includes a liquid secondary market, providing investors with flexibility to restructure as market conditions evolve.

"Capital-protected crypto structures bridge the gap between institutional demand for digital asset exposure and the risk management requirements these institutions need, while mitigating the credit risk associated with on-balance-sheet issuance", said Mark Arasaratnam, Managing Director, GenTwo Digital. "This demonstrates the growing sophistication of our digital assets offering. We're now delivering a capital-efficient way to launch scalable structured products off balance sheet, including structures with exotic payoffs that would be difficult or impossible to execute through traditional means."

The product was created in collaboration with Enhanced Digital Group UK (EDG UK), a leading provider of institutional digital asset investment solutions and structured products. EDG structures the derivative and fixed income components of the products - including providing secondary market liquidity, while GenTwo handles the securitization and lifecycle management of the structured product with a Swiss ISIN.

“Together with GenTwo, we continue to push the boundaries of digital asset products that can be securitized and delivered in a traditional format that institutional investors are familiar with,” said Chetan Sennik, Co-Founder and Head of Trading at EDG. “We’re still in the early stages of institutional digital asset adoption, and if we look at how developed markets evolve, structured products have always been a staple offering. Bringing familiar product formats into the digital asset space will help accelerate adoption and attract a broader range of investors to the asset class.

