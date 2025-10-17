Bank Frick Joins GenTwo's AMC Creator, Enhancing Digital Assets Capabilities and Providing EU Access

Liechtenstein bank joins Swiss fintech's AMC platform as execution partner

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss B2B fintech revolutionizing financial product creation, today announced that Bank Frick, a Liechtenstein-based EU bank with extensive experience in structuring Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs), Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), and fund solutions, has joined AMC Creator as its newest execution partner. With a comprehensive in-house infrastructure covering issuance, custody, paying agent, and collateral services, Bank Frick contributes proven expertise and regulatory strength to the platform.

Expanding the Partner Ecosystem

Bank Frick has been active in the AMC business for many years, providing a complete end-to-end setup for asset managers and promoters through its regulated European infrastructure. Launched in July 2025, AMC Creator is the world's first universal configurator enabling financial professionals to structure any asset or strategy into Actively Managed Certificates in a streamlined and cost-efficient way. The platform's intuitive four-step interface supports everything from conventional equities and bonds to digital assets, alternative investments, and exotic strategies. It removes traditional infrastructure barriers and makes sophisticated product structuring accessible to asset managers, family offices, and financial advisors of all sizes.

Bank Frick's addition underscores the growing momentum behind AMC Creator's mission to democratize sophisticated product structuring. As a digital-forward private bank with a long track record in structured products, Bank Frick enhances AMC Creator through its established European issuance framework, which includes Liechtenstein ISINs, EU passporting, and integrated custody and paying agent services that deliver cost efficiency and operational simplicity.

"We're building an open platform designed for industry-wide expansion, and Bank Frick exemplifies the kind of innovative partner that strengthens our ecosystem," said Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO of GenTwo. "Their expertise in digital assets combined with their competitive cost structure supports our mission to make sophisticated product creation accessible to asset managers of all sizes. This is exactly the kind of partnership that advances democratization in financial markets."

“Combining GenTwo’s powerful platform with Bank Frick’s proven AMC and ETP expertise creates a new level of efficiency and reach for asset managers across Europe. Our regulated infrastructure enables seamless execution, custody, and settlement within the EU, all under one roof,” said Roman Wildhaber, Head of Capital Market Solutions, Bank Frick AG.

Through this partnership, GenTwo and Bank Frick together provide financial professionals with an end-to-end solution that combine digital innovation with full regulatory reliability.

The AMC Creator can be accessed here: https://www.gentwo.com/amc-creator/

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B Fintech revolutionizing financial product creation by enabling financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with unprecedented ease, speed, and flexibility. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo’s platform—powered by investOS—allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure any asset off-balance-sheet, at low cost, and with minimal complexity. Its two core offerings, GenTwo Pro and GenTwo Pro AMC Engine, provide scalable solutions for investment product creation and white-labeled AMC platforms, making structured investments as easy as booking a flight or stacking blocks. Its AMC Creator allows clients to create AMCs on any underlying in days instead of months. Since 2018, GenTwo has helped over 300 clients across 26 countries create more than 1,600 products surpassing six billion US dollars in volume.

About Bank Frick

Bank Frick is a pioneer of regulated blockchain banking and was the first bank in Europe to offer such services in 2018. In addition to traditional banking business, it has in-depth expertise in innovative areas such as the tokenization of assets, the development of fund solutions and the implementation of capital market issues. Another strength lies in credit card acquiring: Bank Frick is the only Liechtenstein bank with acquiring licenses from Visa and Mastercard, enabling it to process card payments for payment service providers and their online merchants worldwide. In 2025, Bank Frick also obtained the internationally recognized ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating its strong commitment to the highest information security standards.

Bank Frick has been family-owned since it was established in 1998. It employs some 300 people in Balzers and also operates a branch in London. Bank Frick impresses with its innovative strength and ability to translate regulatory requirements into marketable products at an early stage. It maintains close partnerships with fintech’s and positions itself as a bridge-builder between the traditional financial world and digital business models.

