Maximizing Uptime: ADM’s Shift from Scaffolding to Smarter Access with LOBO

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About ADM:ADM is a global leader in food processing and nutrition, operating complex facilities that rely on consistent, safe, and efficient maintenance practices. Their production environment requires frequent access to elevated and hard-to-reach areas, particularly above conveyors and processing machinery.For ADM, maintaining these machines is critical. However, traditional access solutions like scaffolding or aluminum towers created recurring challenges that slowed operations and increased costs.The Challenge: Costly, Inflexible AccessADM’s maintenance teams faced a familiar set of problems:Awkward Access Areas: Food processing machinery and conveyors left little room for bulky scaffolding or rigid tower systems.Slow Setup: Traditional scaffolding took too long to assemble and dismantle, delaying critical maintenance tasks.High Contractor Costs: Outsourced scaffolding labor was expensive and not always available when needed.Storage & Transport Limitations: Aluminum frames were cumbersome, inflexible, and consumed valuable production floor space when not in use.24/7 Maintenance Needs: As a global operation, ADM required an access system available at all times, not dependent on external contractors.These challenges made routine maintenance and cleaning difficult, costly, and inefficient.The Solution: The LOBO SystemTo address these challenges, ADM adopted the LOBO Advanced Platform System.Unlike traditional scaffolding, the LOBO System is modular, tool-free, and reconfigurable into any shape or size. Using LOBO’s patented clamp and steel components, ADM’s in-house maintenance teams can now build stable, safe platforms around, under, or above production machinery, exactly where they need them.- Fast Assembly: Platforms can be erected and dismantled quickly by ADM’s own technicians.- Full Flexibility: The system adjusts to awkward areas traditional systems cannot reach.- Easy Storage & Transport: LOBO packs flat into secure storage crates and can be hand-carried or made mobile with wheels.- Always Available: No waiting on external scaffolding crews. ADM’s teams now have 24/7 access to safe working platforms.Product Benefits at ADM:- Scalable & Adaptable: Components can be reused, expanded, or reconfigured for future needs, protecting ADM’s long-term investment.- Safety First: LOBO meets and exceeds international safety regulations. Guardrails can be added instantly, and sway braces ensure total rigidity.- Durable & Stable: Made of steel, the system is designed for long-term use without shaking, rattling, or degrading over time.- Mobility & Integration: LOBO’s modular components are lightweight, hand-carried, and compatible with accessories such as wheels, outriggers, and guardrails.Cost Benefits:By switching to the LOBO System, ADM achieved significant savings and operational improvements:- Reduced Contractor Spend: Less reliance on external scaffolding teams saved ADM substantial costs.- Lower Downtime: Faster access setup minimized production interruptions.- ROI Within 12 Months: The system paid for itself within the first year of use.- Long-Term Value: With no disposal costs, minimal replacement, and low ongoing training needs, LOBO delivers continuous savings.As one ADM manager described, “The LOBO System gave our team the flexibility to get the job done safely, without waiting on contractors or overspending on scaffolding hire. It has completely changed how we manage maintenance access.”Conclusion:For ADM, the LOBO System is a strategic investment in safety, efficiency, and cost control. By empowering their own maintenance teams, ADM eliminated the downtime, high costs, and inefficiencies of traditional scaffolding.Today, ADM’s facilities operate with greater flexibility, safer practices, and lower costs, proof of how LOBO continues to reshape maintenance across the food processing industry.Book a 15-minute demo to discover how LOBO can transform your maintenance operations: https://lobosystems.com/#bookdemo

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.