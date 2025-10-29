Global Light Emitting Diode Emergency Lighting Central Battery Market to Reach $4.63 Billion at a Steady 9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Light Emitting Diode Emergency Lighting Central Battery Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

October 29, 2025

How Large Will The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Emergency Lighting Central Battery Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for the light emitting diode (LED) central battery emergency lighting has seen robust growth. The market is projected to expand from $3.00 billion in 2024 to $3.28 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The significant growth during the previous period is ascribed to the surge in urban development, augmentation of airports and transportation hubs, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in data centers, and an increase in construction of shopping centers and retail spaces.

Anticipations are for the light emitting diode (LED) emergency lighting central battery market to see a substantial uptick in growth over the coming years. By 2029, it could be worth as much as $4.63 billion, given a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This projected expansion through the forecast period is linked to a rise in natural disaster events, heightened levels of commercial construction, the proliferation of industrial sites, increased acceptance of towering office structures, as well as an uptick in metropolitan railway, subway, and other transportation project initiatives. Prevailing trends for the measured interval include improvements in LED efficiency, exploration of lithium-ion and progressive battery chemistries, compatibility with intelligent building systems, automated self-diagnostic and recording features, and technologies that allow for wireless communication and control.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Emergency Lighting Central Battery Market Landscape?

The surge in commercial construction activities is anticipated to fuel the growth of the central battery market for light emitting diode (LED) emergency lighting. Commercial construction entails the designing, initiation, and completion of buildings and facilities designed for business purposes, including office spaces, retailing centers, and storage facilities. The escalating demand for contemporary office spaces and retail infrastructure, spurred by urban expansion and business growth seeking enhanced facilities to support a growing workforce and consumer interactions, contributes to the rise of commercial construction. Central batteries for LED emergency lighting are beneficial in commercial construction due to their reliability and energy efficiency during power outages, thereby improving occupant safety and aiding buildings in meeting safety standards. As per the Census Bureau, a US government agency, in September 2025, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was approximately $515.8 billion in July, a 0.3% (±1.6%) increase from the revised June estimate of $514.3 billion. Consequently, the growth in commercial construction stimulates the expansion of the central battery market for LED emergency lighting. Furthermore, the escalating rate of natural disasters is expected to fuel the growth of the central battery market for LED emergency lighting. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, or storms, result in widespread loss, damage, and community disruption. Climate change, which heightens the frequency and severity of extreme weather events due to modifications in global temperature and rainfall patterns, is causing an increase in natural disasters. Central batteries for LED emergency lighting are vital during natural disasters, as they provide reliable, long-lasting illumination when primary power is unavailable, thereby facilitating safety and aiding in evacuation or rescue missions. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a US scientific and regulatory agency, in January 2025, the U.S. experienced 27 distinct weather and climate disasters in 2024, each leading to at least $1 billion in damage and resulting in a total of 568 direct or indirect fatalities. As such, the upward trend of natural disasters is propelling the development of the central battery market for LED emergency lighting.

Who Are The Top Players In The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Emergency Lighting Central Battery Market?

Major players in the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Emergency Lighting Central Battery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation

• Legrand SA

• Hubbell Inc.

• Signify NV

• ams OSRAM

• Cooper Lighting LLC

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Emergency Lighting Central Battery Market

The light emitting diode (LED) emergency lighting central battery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Maintained, Non-Maintained, Combined

2) By Power Source: NiCd Battery, NiMH Battery, Li-ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Other Power Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors Or Wholesalers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Public Infrastructure, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Maintained: Self-Contained, Central Battery, Remote Indicator

2) By Non-Maintained: Self-Contained, Central Battery, Remote Indicator

3) By Combined: Self-Contained, Central Battery, Remote Indicator

View the full light emitting diode (led) emergency lighting central battery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-emitting-diode-led-emergency-lighting-central-battery-global-market-report

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Emergency Lighting Central Battery Market Regional Insights

In the 2024 LED Emergency Lighting Central Battery Global Market Report, North America stood out as the leading region. Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the highest growth rate in the ensuing years. The regional analysis in the report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

