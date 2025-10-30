AAGH Launches AAG Locum Tenens: A Smarter Way to Connect Physicians and Healthcare Facilities Nationwide

AAG Locum Tenens Logo

TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Apex Group Health has launched AAG Locum Tenens, a new job platform and locum tenens agency designed to make it easier for healthcare professionals and facilities to find each other.

This platform takes the stress out of temporary staffing by helping medical providers find short- and long-term assignments. It also makes it easier for hospitals and clinics to fill critical gaps. AAG Locum Tenens blends smart tech, transparency, and solid staffing know-how to improve how locum roles are managed for both sides.

FIND PHYSICIAN JOBS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ON YOUR TERMS

Right now, the AAG locum tenens physician jobs posted include 850+ active jobs from 75+ healthcare partners. These include a wide range of positions, from nurse practitioners and CRNAs to allied health roles, available in all 50 states. The platform has a 95% success rate in matching professionals to the right roles.

Here’s what professionals can expect:

• Flexible scheduling: Assignments range from 8 to 52 weeks, with options tailored by state and specialty

• Competitive pay: Clear pay rates, weekly pay options, and full benefits for eligible roles

• 24/7 support: Help with credentialing, housing, and travel when you need it

• Career growth: Opportunities in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and specialty facilities

Because the platform works directly with verified employers, it avoids the usual paperwork delays that come with traditional temporary physician staffing.

EASY STAFFING SOLUTIONS FOR HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

For healthcare organizations, AAG Locum Tenens offers a fast, reliable way to find qualified, pre-screened candidates across a range of specialties. Facilities can quickly post jobs, request staff, and receive matches, sometimes within just a few hours.

Benefits for employers include:

• Ready-to-go professionals: Licensing, compliance, and experience already verified

• Straightforward pricing: No hidden costs or inflated markups

• Fast turnaround: 24-hour response time for urgent staffing needs

• Strategic support: Customized plans for both short-term needs and long-term staffing goals

REAL RESULTS THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE

AAG Locum Tenens agencies benefit from proven results:

• 99% fill rate for recurring roles

• 95% client satisfaction, based on post-placement feedback

• 50% reduction in admin time thanks to streamlined processes

• 30% cost savings through better resource management

• 500+ healthcare facilities served nationwide

• 24/7 availability for urgent placements

• 5 years of experience in locum and allied health staffing

TECH-POWERED, PEOPLE-FOCUSED

AAG Locum Tenens brings everything together on one easy-to-use digital platform, backed by a team that’s there when you need them.

For professionals:

• Real-time job alerts and application tracking

• Credential and compliance dashboard

• Personalized job recommendations

For employers:

• Simple staffing request portal with quick reviews

• Access to candidate profiles and scheduling tools

• Analytics to monitor staffing costs and outcomes

Everything’s built to keep the process fast, accurate, and compliant so both sides can focus on what really matters: great patient care.

A MISSION TO SUPPORT BETTER HEALTHCARE

Alpha Apex Group Health created AAG Locum Tenens to bridge the gap between healthcare professionals looking for more flexibility and facilities that need reliable, high-quality locum tenens physician jobs. It’s a smarter, more transparent approach to locum staffing with real results behind it.

ABOUT ALPHA APEX GROUP HEALTH

Alpha Apex Group Health is a national healthcare staffing company that connects hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems with experienced providers. Through AAG Locum Tenens, the company delivers scalable, tech-driven workforce solutions that keep care delivery consistent, cost-effective, and compliant across all 50 states.

Midtown, Nashville, TN, USA

