Fieldtrip Launches as a Modular, Full-Service Agency Uniting Strategy, Creative, and Media

NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldtrip has officially launched as a modular, global marketing agency. Created by the people behind inBeat Agency, Bluethings, and Content Allies, Fieldtrip brings together strategy, creative, media, and measurement inside one connected system.

The idea is simple: small expert teams work together instead of apart.

Fieldtrip was designed to let independent agencies share their strengths and resources while keeping the speed and creativity that made them successful. This agency modernizes the traditional agency model by pairing hands-on creative work with real performance data.

<h2>Why Fieldtrip</h2>

Most large, global agencies move slowly. Too many layers and separate departments make it hard to react to what is actually happening in the market.

Fieldtrip keeps things lean with cross-functional teams of strategists, creatives, media specialists, and analysts who work side by side.

This setup keeps ideas and results close together. Insights from media performance feed creative direction right away. The outcome is faster testing, better alignment, and steady performance gains.

Clients see quicker turnarounds, clearer messaging, and measurable results.

What Fieldtrip Offers

Strategy: Every project starts with a clear discovery process that includes market research, segmentation, and cultural analysis. The goal is to understand what matters to the audience and how to build a marketing strategy that connects.

Creative: Fieldtrip creates brand systems, video, influencer content, and podcasts at a global level. Ideas are tested early on social platforms to see what works before investing heavily. The focus is creative that earns attention and performs.

Media: Paid social, search, programmatic, connected T,V and influencer placements all happen in the same workflow. Media and creative teams adjust campaigns together in real time to get the best results.

Measurement: Custom analytics systems track performance, test creative variations and refine targeting. Each campaign adds new data that improves the next one.

This approach has already worked for several brands:

Nestlé: used creator content and paid social to reach new markets.

Linktree: launched eight new content series and grew organic reach fivefold in six months.

Hurom: cut CPA by 60 percent and tripled ROAS through creator marketing.

Setapp: earned 70+ domain rating backlinks from SaaS-relevant sites with no paid placements.

MMXX: developed full event branding and design systems.

Built to Move: Agencies Under the Fieldtrip Umbrella

Fieldtrip is a modular agency of record. Brands can use the full agency or just one part of it, like SEO, paid media, or design, while staying aligned with the same overall strategy.

The specialized boutique agencies connected under the Fieldtrip umbrella include:

inBeat Agency: influencer, social, and performance creative

Bluethings: SEO, LLM optimization, and content

Content Allies: B2B podcast production and distribution

Webtonic: SEO and media buying for SMBs

Coming soon are 9AM for advanced media and attribution, and GrowthNotes for industry newsletters.

Fieldtrip’s next step is to become the go-to Agency of Record for the AI era. This global agency will continue to partner with specialists around the world while keeping its small-team culture.

To learn more or talk about upcoming projects, visit https://www.fieldtrip.agency/

