inBeat Agency Launches 9AM

9AM, inBeat Agency’s new performance backbone, turns creator-first expertise into a full media ecosystem that unites media, creative, and analytics.

9AM unifies media buying, creative, and performance. Born from inBeat, it bridges data and creativity to make growth predictable and impactful for modern teams.” — David Morneau, Co-Founder of inBeat Agency

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inBeat Agency has launched 9AM, a new branch built around one clear goal: helping brands turn their ad spend into predictable growth.

As marketing channels multiply and competition for attention grows, even the best companies can struggle to get performance marketing right. Budgets spread across platforms, creative burns out too fast, and numbers don’t tell the full story: it all adds up to missed revenue.

9AM formalizes inBeat Agency’s performance-first methodology into a specialized unit designed to meet the growing demand for transparent, ROI-driven marketing solutions.

A Track Record of Performance

9AM isn’t starting from scratch. The paid media agency behind the brand has been running large-scale campaigns for years, managing more than $250M in ad spend and helping over 120 brands grow profitably across industries as varied as fashion, healthcare, SaaS, travel, and consumer packaged goods.

Their campaigns have consistently delivered returns well above industry benchmarks.

Case studies highlight results like:

- 1,700%+ increase in new subscribers for Booksy, breaking through a saturated B2B SaaS market.

- 7X+ sustained ROAS for EVRY Jewels, scaling the brand from $6M to nine-figure revenue.

- 300%+ ROAS growth for Hurom, justifying premium positioning in a crowded kitchen appliance category.

- 77% reduction in CAC for GenomeLink over three years, showing long-term scalability.

- 7M+ app installs for Unroll.me, driving mass adoption in the productivity app space.

- 30M+ accounts reached in the US for Mogu Mogu, introducing a new beverage category to American consumers.

- 100+ creators activated monthly for NIQ, fueling global panel recruitment across 17+ countries.

These results prove that 9AM experts can adapt strategies to very different markets while keeping the focus on measurable business impact.

Why 9AM?

The decision to launch 9AM comes at a moment when brands expect more from their marketing partners. Running paid media alone isn’t enough. Growth now depends on how well media buying connects with creative, data, and business outcomes.

Too often, these functions are split between a media buying agency or internal teams that don’t speak the same language. That leads to wasted spend, slow feedback loops, and campaigns that plateau.

9AM was built to fix that. Clients get a dedicated team that unifies:

Media buying: paid social, search, shopping, programmatic, and CTV across every major platform.

Creative strategy: systematic production and testing of performance creative and UGC at scale.

Influencer marketing: sourcing, managing, and whitelisting creators to drive measurable results at lower CPAs.

Growth strategy: Funnel audits, CRO consulting, and landing page optimization to increase conversions.

Analytics & measurement: CAC/LTV modeling, attribution systems, and custom dashboards for transparency.

The benefit for brands is simple: faster iteration cycles, clearer insights, and campaigns that can be scaled profitably.

Expanding the Ecosystem

Launching 9AM marks the next step in how inBeat Agency supports modern brands. inBeat will continue to lead in creator marketing and UGC, connecting brands with audiences through authentic content at scale.

9AM is a performance marketing agency – the backbone that takes those creative assets and turns them into measurable revenue growth.

Together, the two brands give clients an integrated path to scale: from sourcing creators and generating content, to running full-funnel campaigns across every channel, to analyzing results in real time.

This dual focus creates a media ecosystem where creativity and performance reinforce each other and where ambitious brands can grow fast.

About inBeat Agency

inBeat Agency is a global marketing partner specializing in creator-driven campaigns and UGC at scale. With a network of thousands of vetted creators and a track record of driving growth for leading brands, inBeat helps companies reach new audiences through authentic, performance-oriented content.

