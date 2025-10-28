Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and In-State Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25B2005952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 at approximately 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quechee Rd, Hartland VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Instate Warrant


ACCUSED: Timothy Keith                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, NH




SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious male walking on the Quechee Hartland Rd. VSP located the male and identified him as Timothy Keith. VSP learned that Keith had an active cite and release instate warrant for misdemeanor drug possession, as well as two active hold without bail warrants out of New Hampshire, both for felony drug possession. Keith was taken into custody by VSP with the assistance of Hartford PD. Keith was ultimately held for lack of $50,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, and scheduled to appear on 12/28/2025 in Windsor County to answer to the above charges.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2025 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Included





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

