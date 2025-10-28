Royalton Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and In-State Warrant
CASE#:25B2005952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 at approximately 2048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quechee Rd, Hartland VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Instate Warrant
ACCUSED: Timothy Keith
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious male walking on the Quechee Hartland Rd. VSP located the male and identified him as Timothy Keith. VSP learned that Keith had an active cite and release instate warrant for misdemeanor drug possession, as well as two active hold without bail warrants out of New Hampshire, both for felony drug possession. Keith was taken into custody by VSP with the assistance of Hartford PD. Keith was ultimately held for lack of $50,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, and scheduled to appear on 12/28/2025 in Windsor County to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $50,000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
