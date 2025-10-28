Royalton Barracks / Fugitive from Justice and In-State Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25B2005952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 at approximately 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quechee Rd, Hartland VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Instate Warrant





ACCUSED: Timothy Keith

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, NH













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious male walking on the Quechee Hartland Rd. VSP located the male and identified him as Timothy Keith. VSP learned that Keith had an active cite and release instate warrant for misdemeanor drug possession, as well as two active hold without bail warrants out of New Hampshire, both for felony drug possession. Keith was taken into custody by VSP with the assistance of Hartford PD. Keith was ultimately held for lack of $50,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, and scheduled to appear on 12/28/2025 in Windsor County to answer to the above charges.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Included

















