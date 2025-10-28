Plutus Health Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Celebrating Sustained Growth and Innovation in U.S. Healthcare RCM

Plutus Health - Excellence in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Plutus Health Ranks on 2025 Inc. 5000 List for the second consecutive year

Plutus Health earns a second consecutive ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, underscoring its continued growth, AI-driven innovation & measurable impact.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plutus Health, a Dallas-based leader in AI-powered revenue cycle management (RCM), has been named for the 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬.The Inc. 5000 honors the most resilient and high-performing companies in the nation, those that not only weather economic shifts but grow through them. For Plutus Health, this achievement marks another milestone in its journey to modernize how U.S. healthcare organizations manage their revenue cycles.“Earning this recognition for the second year running is about more than growth - it’s about consistency, clarity, and commitment,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health. “Our team has proven that when you build technology that actually solves providers’ financial pain points and execute relentlessly, sustainable growth follows.”Backed by Agentic AI, 𝟕𝟎+ 𝐑𝐏𝐀 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬, and a 𝟏,𝟔𝟎𝟎+ 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 of certified medical billing and coding experts , Plutus Health helps healthcare organizations nationwide increase collections, reduce denials, and gain financial visibility through intelligent automation.𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬➡️ AI-powered precision: Automation and real-time analytics that cut denials to below 3% and shorten A/R cycles to under 25 days.➡️ Scalable efficiency: Lean workflows that support multi-state providers, behavioral health networks, and ASCs without adding administrative burden.➡️ Measured impact: Net collection rates consistently exceed 98%, turning RCM from a cost center into a growth engine.This recognition reaffirms Plutus Health’s role as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. RCM space and one of the few combining AI innovations with deep healthcare domain expertise. The company continues to partner with hospitals, behavioral health providers, ABA therapy centers, and ASCs to build financially resilient organizations.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡Plutus Health Inc. is a Dallas-based leader in healthcare revenue cycle management solutions . Combining AI, automation, and human expertise, Plutus Health delivers coding, billing, denial management, and AR optimization services that enable providers to scale sustainably and focus on patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.