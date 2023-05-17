Plutus Health proudly sponsors AAPC’s HEALTHCON 2023
Plutus Health is proud to announce its participation in HEALTHCON 2023, an upcoming healthcare conference organized by AAPC in Nashville, TN.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HEALTHCON will take place from May 21-24, 2023, and will bring together over 1500 attendees virtually and in person. The event will help healthcare providers to learn about industry trends and technology, connect with knowledgeable speakers, and discuss healthcare business issues.
"Sponsoring Healthcon 2023 is a moment of pride for us," says CEO Thomas John.
Plutus Health, a top healthcare revenue cycle management company that provides medical coding, coding audit, medical billing, and end-to-end RCM services to healthcare providers in the US, aims to deliver personalized solutions based on clients' business needs.
Plutus Health is well-equipped to tackle complex challenges in healthcare revenue cycle management with over 900 satisfied healthcare providers, 1000+ RCM experts, 60+ RPA bots, and 18+ years of service. At Healthcon, Plutus Health's experts will be present to offer guidance on the latest technology, compliance rules, and ways to optimize RCM processes. They will also provide solutions to real-world healthcare RCM problems.
"Plutus Health's exhibition at the healthcare conference shows its selfless commitment to transforming the healthcare RCM industry," said Thomas. "We are eager to meet you at Healthcon 2023 and guide you on the dos and don'ts of medical billing and coding."
Attendees of Healthcon can expand their connections, gain insights from talented speakers, and learn about medical coding and billing services offered by Plutus Health. Please visit their websites to learn more about Plutus Health and Healthcon 2023.
