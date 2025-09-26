Plutus Health Expands with New Addison Office, Driving Growth in U.S. Healthcare RCM

Plutus Health’s - Office Inauguration Plutus Health - Office Inauguration

Plutus Health celebrates new Addison, TX office, reinforcing commitment to AI-driven revenue cycle management solutions that help healthcare providers scale.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare leaders know the reality: shrinking margins, rising costs, and payer complexity are putting pressure on revenue cycles like never before.Plutus Health is stepping up to change that. With the opening of its new Addison, Texas office, the company is doubling down on its mission to transform revenue cycle management in healthcare with AI-driven innovation and human expertise.With 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟏,𝟔𝟎𝟎+ 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 & 𝟕𝟎+ 𝐑𝐏𝐀 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬, Plutus Health delivers AI in healthcare RCM services that help hospitals, behavioral health providers, ABA therapy centers, and ASCs protect revenue, reduce denials, and scale sustainably. This expansion reinforces the company’s promise: bring measurable financial outcomes through smarter technology and proven expertise.“Healthcare practices don’t just need billing vendors - they need partners who understand their unique challenges,” said 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡. “Our Addison office helps us stay closer to clients, deepen trust, and invest in solutions that reshape U.S. healthcare.”𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:• AI-driven efficiency: Accelerated claims, reduced denials, and smarter automation built on revenue cycle management best practices.• Tailored solutions: Whether mid-sized practices or large enterprises, Plutus Health’s revenue cycle management solutions adapt seamlessly.• Beyond outsourcing: As one of the leading RCM outsourcing companies , Plutus Health provides strategic revenue cycle management consulting to improve compliance, streamline workflows, and optimize payer engagement.• Proven growth: Driving results with 33% of revenue from ABA, 20% from behavioral health, and expanding into other specialties.• Local + global advantage: U.S. healthcare providers get both on-the-ground presence and global delivery strength with our revenue cycle management solutions.This growth isn’t just about opening doors in Addison - it’s about opening possibilities. For healthcare CFOs, COOs, and practice leaders, Plutus Health is proving that revenue cycle management healthcare solutions can unlock cash flow, simplify complexity, and free clinicians to focus on what matters most: patient care.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜. is a Dallas-based leader in healthcare revenue cycle management, specializing in medical billing, coding, denial management, AR management, and AI-powered automation. Recognized on the 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐬 𝟏𝟎𝟎™ 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, Plutus Health combines technology, scale, and people-first leadership to help providers optimize revenue cycles and enhance patient experiences.

Inside Plutus Health’s New Addison, TX Office | Growth & Innovation

