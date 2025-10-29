Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the size of the plant genotyping equipment market. Currently valued at $1.42 billion as of 2024, it is anticipated to witness an increase to $1.55 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This robust growth in the historic period can be explained by a surge in demands for sturdy, high-yield crops, escalating realization of climate change repercussions on agriculture, surging applications of genomics in plant breeding, increasing demand for crop varieties resistant to climate change, and intensified focus on sustainable agricultural practices.

The market for plant genotyping equipment is anticipated to undergo substantial growth in the upcoming years, with projections estimating it will escalate to a worth of $2.21 billion in 2029, boasting a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors that are likely to propel this growth during the forecasted period include the escalating demand for high-throughput genotyping; the emergence of molecular breeding techniques; increased necessity for precision agriculture practices; augmenting the demand for food and enhancing precision and effectiveness in plant breeding programs. Key trends to watch out for in the upcoming forecast period encompass advancements in high-throughput genotyping, heightened automation in sample processing, real-time data monitoring system integration, progression in genome-wide association studies and the incorporation of automated sample tracking and management.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Plant Genotyping Equipment Market?

The increasing demand for precision farming is projected to fuel the expansion of the plant genotyping equipment market. Precision farming involves a farming management technique that uses technologies like GPS, sensors, and data analytics to enhance cropping strategies at the field level. The rising global food demand necessitates precision farming, as it aids farmers in resource optimization and efficient crop yield boost. Plant genotyping devices aid precision farming by accurately identifying crop genetic traits, thus enabling effective cultivation techniques for better efficiency and productivity. For example, as per the Government Accountability Office, a U.S. government agency, in January 2024, 27% of U.S. farms and ranches started implementing precision farming techniques for crop or livestock management in 2023. Hence, the burgeoning demand for precision farming propels the growth of the plant genotyping equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Plant Genotyping Equipment Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Plant Genotyping Equipment Market?

Leading companies in the plant genotyping equipment market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, like large-scale low-pass whole genome sequencing workflows, to enhance precision and efficiency in agricultural research. These workflows combine cutting-edge sequencing technologies with simplified processes to yield extensive genomic data in less time and at a reduced cost. For example, MGI Tech, a genomics firm based in China, introduced its Whole Workflow Solution for Agricultural Large-Scale Low-pass Whole Genome Sequencing in June 2024. This program offers fast and cost-effective genomic analysis to aid crop breeding and research, bolstering productivity and sustainability. It streamlines operations via integrated platforms, eliminating the need for complicated procedures. This development expands genomic capabilities for breeders, researchers, and agricultural firms.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Growth

The plant genotyping equipment market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machines, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencers, Microarray Equipment, Other Product Types

2) By Technology Type: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray Analysis, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping

3) By Workflow Phase: Sample Collection, Nucleic Acid Extraction, Amplification And Targeting, Data Analysis And Interpretation, Reporting Results

4) By Application: Plant Research, Breeding, Product Development, Quality Assessment

5) By End-User Type: Academic And Research Institutions, Agricultural Biotechnology Companies, Seed Companies, Government Research Organizations, Private Laboratories

Subsegments:

1 By Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machines: Real-Time PCR Machines, Conventional PCR Machines, Digital PCR Machines

2) By Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencers: Next-Generation Sequencers (NGS), Sanger Sequencers, Third-Generation Sequencers

3) By Microarray Equipment: Gene Expression Microarrays, Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) Microarrays, SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) Microarrays

4) By Other Product Types: Electrophoresis Equipment, DNA Extraction Systems, Genotyping Arrays

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Plant Genotyping Equipment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for plant genotyping equipment. However, the fastest projected growth for this market is expected in the Asia-Pacific region by 2025. The market report includes analysis of various regions which includes North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

