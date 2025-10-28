Flowing Art by Kris Lin Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Flowing Art

Kris Lin's Innovative Corporate Headquarters Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kris Lin as a Silver winner for the exceptional work "Flowing Art" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the significance of Lin's innovative corporate headquarters design within the interior design industry.Lin's "Flowing Art" design showcases the relevance of merging functionality, innovation, and artistic appeal in modern corporate workspaces. By creating a flexible, multifunctional office environment that enhances employee efficiency and elevates the company's image, this design aligns with current trends and advances industry standards, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.The award-winning design stands out for its seamless integration of fluid curves, open spaces, and strategically placed artworks that blur spatial boundaries and foster interaction. The use of high-quality, sustainable materials like shadow wood veneer, ripple-patterned jade stone, and antique bronze stainless steel demonstrates a balance between aesthetics and resource conservation. The inclusion of flexible, eco-friendly office furniture further enables future adaptations to evolving workplace needs.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Kris Lin and the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of corporate workspace design. By setting new standards and demonstrating the impact of innovative design on work experience and spatial value, "Flowing Art" has the potential to inspire future projects and influence industry practices.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With over two decades of experience, Lin has built a reputation for creating innovative and impactful designs that elevate the built environment.About Chenjia Development Group Co., Ltd.Chenjia Development, founded in Hong Kong and headquartered in Shanghai, is led by a team of "luxury house experts" from renowned real estate enterprises. With a vision of "becoming a city operator" and a mission to "improve the quality of life," the company adheres to core values of pioneering, innovation, simplicity, efficiency, professionalism, pragmatism, trust, and respect. Chenjia Development is committed to organizing and promoting a better life through its endeavors.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design, initially established in Taipei, offers a wide range of services, including architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. With a rich portfolio of projects for international enterprises and developers, the company seeks to attract more elite talent to strengthen its position. KLID's design tenet is to approach the world with open and generous eyes, bringing fresh and creative ideas to each project.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://commercialinteriorawards.com

