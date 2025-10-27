XPENG Supercharges Middle East Expansion with State-of-the-Art Dubai Spare Parts Warehouse

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XPENG, a leading global smart electric vehicle (EV) company, today announced the official launch of its state-of-the-art spare parts warehouse in Dubai. This major strategic investment is designed to set a new industry benchmark for customer service excellence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), reinforcing XPENG's commitment to building a comprehensive, efficient, and reliable service ecosystem that matches the innovation of its vehicles.The launch event is attended by a distinguished group of industry leaders, including Mr. Alex, Head of XPENG Global; Mr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Ali&Sons; Mr. Ken, General Manager of MEA; Mr. Medhat Khalil, Chairman of Raya Holding; and Charlie Peng, Vice President of JD Group & Head of JD Logistics for the Middle East. These prominent figures gather to celebrate this significant milestone in XPENG’s growing presence and commitment to enhancing the customer experience across the MEA region.The newly established spare parts warehouse in Dubai, developed in collaboration with JD Logistics, will serve as the central hub for after-sales parts and accessories in the region. Utilizing advanced, digitalized warehouse management systems, the facility ensures high efficiency and accuracy, offering a fast and reliable delivery experience. This strategic investment marks a significant step in strengthening localized infrastructure, directly supporting the growing demand for smart mobility in the UAE and contributing to the development of the regional market.The UAE’s electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing impressive growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.2% between 2025 and 2030. The market, valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2030, making it the fastest-growing EV market in the Middle East and Africa. This new facility is positioned to leverage this growth and establish a lasting competitive advantage in the region.The UAE’s leadership in EV adoption is reinforced by forward-thinking government initiatives such as the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, aiming for 30% electric and hybrid vehicles, and the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative, targeting 53% of the national fleet to be electric and hybrid.Dubai’s selection as a regional service hub takes advantage of the emirate’s strategic location, serving as a key logistics gateway connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. With world-class infrastructure, including the Jebel Ali Port and a multi-modal transport network, Dubai provides unparalleled efficiency for regional distribution. Additionally, free trade zones and favorable regulatory frameworks streamline customs procedures and support advanced technological operations, ensuring smooth supply chain management.The collaboration with JD Logistics brings top-tier supply chain technology to the forefront, enhancing the facility’s digitalized inventory management system for real-time visibility and predictive analytics, which ensures optimal stock levels and rapid order fulfillment.This new facility is a cornerstone of the “Middle East Smart Service Network” and aligns with the broader strategy of localization. With flagship showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, alongside expanding markets in Egypt and Morocco, a comprehensive ecosystem of products, services, and customer experiences is being built across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).The Dubai warehouse represents a critical component of a three-pillar strategy that integrates innovative products, expanding channels through strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional service. The facility strengthens the service network in the region while enabling future growth with agile, intelligent after-sales solutions.The expansion is part of an impressive global trajectory, with the company achieving Top 6 EV player status worldwide in 2025 and entering 46 international markets. With sales growing by 339% in key overseas markets in 2025, demand for smart models like the G6 and G9 continues to rise across the region, including in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and Lebanon.This investment further solidifies the commitment to customer satisfaction, highlighted by the company’s top ranking in the 2025 EV satisfaction study, making it the first Chinese manufacturer to achieve this recognition. From initial purchase to years of ownership, the warehouse underscores the dedication to providing a seamless, end-to-end experience for customers.

