Curiosity Blocks by Yuko Suzuki Wins Silver in A' Generative Design Awards

Curiosity Blocks

Innovative Digital Art Project Recognized for Excellence in Generative Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of generative design, has announced Yuko Suzuki 's "Curiosity Blocks" as the Silver Award winner in the Generative, Algorithmic, Parametric and AI-Assisted Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Suzuki's innovative digital art project within the generative design industry.Curiosity Blocks showcases the potential of generative design to create visually captivating and thought-provoking works. The project's unique approach to combining anamorphosis, layered animation, and mathematical elements aligns with current trends in the field, demonstrating its relevance to both designers and enthusiasts alike. By pushing the boundaries of traditional printmaking and digital media, Curiosity Blocks offers a fresh perspective on the possibilities of generative art.Suzuki's award-winning work stands out for its innovative use of programming to create a dynamic, multi-layered animation. By distorting images and projecting them onto a cylindrical mirror, Curiosity Blocks creates a mesmerizing visual experience that challenges viewers' perceptions. The project's modular structure, reminiscent of woodblock prints, adds depth and complexity to the overall design.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Yuko Suzuki's exceptional talent and dedication to her craft. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that continue to explore the intersection of traditional printmaking and digital media, fostering further innovation in the field of generative design. Suzuki's achievement motivates her and her team to push the boundaries of their creative practice and strive for excellence in their upcoming endeavors.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yuko SuzukiYuko Suzuki (mole^3) is a Japanese printmaker and visual artist whose work explores the intersection of traditional printmaking and digital media. She creates using open data, images, sound, generative art, and woodblock printing. Viewing coding as a form of printmaking, she considers on-screen outputs to be the digital equivalent of physical prints. Through this perspective, her practice expands the conventional understanding of printmaking. Her work has been exhibited in Japan and internationally, including at the NTT InterCommunication Center [ICC] in Tokyo and in collaboration with the Yamaguchi Center for Arts and Media [YCAM].About NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC)NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC) is a cultural facility run by NTT East Corp, which opened on April 19th 1997, inside of the Tokyo Opera City Tower in Nishi Shinjuku, Tokyo, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of telephony in Japan. By facilitating a dialogue between science, technology, and artistic culture we hope to become a center for network and information exchange, connecting artists and scientists worldwide.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Generative, Algorithmic, Parametric and AI-Assisted Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative concept application, algorithmic complexity, aesthetic appeal, originality, problem-solving efficiency, adaptability, user experience enhancement, technological integration, sustainability, cultural sensitivity, commercial viability, and social impact potential. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities across all industries and countries. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates submissions based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global exposure, recognition for their exceptional capabilities, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact society through the power of good design.

